The world guitar star, Mike Stern, is heading to Trnavský Jazzyk

From Monday, July 10, Trnava will be transformed into a summer jazz town for five evenings. We will celebrate 20 years of the festival with one of the best jazz guitarists of all time, Mike Stern.

Jazz lovers will be able to choose from during the Trnavské Jazzyk 12 concerts on the pedestrian zone, on Nádvorí – the center of contemporary culture and in the city amphitheater.

The concert line-up of the 20th year of the event is very strong. “We composed the dramaturgy for the anniversary of the festival from audience favourites, such as Peter Lipa and Dan Bárta, at the same time we wanted to have a representation of high-quality local artists, among which Miloš Bihári & Jazz Funk Brothers Orchestra certainly belong, and last but not least, to fulfill our dream and attract a star for the anniversary world format, which was achieved,” says Peter Cagala, director of the festival.

On Friday, July 14 at 7:15 p.m will take place in the Trnava amphitheater big double concert. As the first will present the unmistakable Dan Bárta & IIlustratosphere, and after his performance he will come on stage Mike Stern band.

Tickets for the final evening can be purchased in advance in the Ticketportal network. Entry to all other Jazzyk concerts is free.

6 Grammy nominations and concerts with his wife

Mike Stern has been around for three decades among the most outstanding guitar masters. He has released 18 studio albums, and you can recognize his innovative chord turns after just a few bars.

“Mike Stern will come to Trnava with a band from which every single name is on the level of a headliner, such as Jimmy Haslip, Denis Chambers and Bob Franceschini. This will be a great music festival. Something similar will not happen easily in Trnava,” adds Peter Cagala. Stern will also perform at Jazzyk with his wife, the remarkable guitarist, Leni Stern. The married guitar couple will present themselves in the Slovak premiere.

Big comeback of Martin Valihor’s Waking Vision project

Mike Stern celebrated his 70th birthday this year, Peter Lipa his 80th birthday, Jazzyk his 20th birthday, but the festival is not only about anniversaries, but also about returns. Peter Lipa performed at the very first Jazzyk and will symbolically delight the audience at the festival even today – 20 years later.

Jazzyk will also be a place where the music project also wakes up Waking Vision, which originated directly at the Boston Berklee College of Music. It is a collaboration between guitarist and composer John Shannon and drummer Martin Valihora. Visitors can enjoy this American-Slovak fusion on the very first day of the festival, on Monday, July 10 at 9:30 p.m. in Nádvorí.

An interesting moment will also be the project of a charismatic drummer and percussionist Ajdži Saba on Wednesday evening.

Young blood at Jazzyk

Experienced jazzmen will alternate with the early jazz crop at the festival. On Monday at 8:00 p.m., visitors can look forward to the singer God, real name Alžbeta Ferencová, who is known from the TV series Iveta and recently released her debut album Burning Light. He also has several successful musical collaborations, for example with the Czech rapper Paul Garand.

On Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., he will bring his own original compositions to Trnava Oliver Kucharovič Quartet. Their debut album Impulse was nominated for the Esprit award for the best jazz album of 2022. On Thursday, July 13, the stage at Nádvorí will again belong to the Košice group The Bureauwhich is the recent winner of the prize for live performance at the JAZZ StartUp 2022 competition.

Evenings with DJs after sunset

The three evenings of the 20th edition of the festival will be a popular DJ set, which are a pleasant fusion of dance music and debates with friends under the treetops. Your hot vinyls in the Courtyard the machine, technology and audio gear enthusiast VKTRD, the great Adam Kvasnica & his African Rhythms or a live DJ set by a musician named Ghostly Silent will be playing.

Old posters and moments from previous Jazzys

Part of the festival program will be an exhibition in Čepan Gallery, which will bring a different view of Trnava Jazzyk than from a seat in the auditorium. Visitors to the festival will be able to take a look at old posters, “stage plans” from older years, as well as for various situations and moments from the history of the festival.

The 20th edition of the Trnava Jazzyk festival is here thanks to the City of Trnava and it is being created with the financial support of the Fund for the Support of Art, the Trnava Self-Governing Region and the Nádvory – a space for contemporary culture.

You can find the complete program at https://www.trnavskyjazzyk.sk