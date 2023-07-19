The world is building more coal-fired power plants again

Welcome to green absurdistan. While Vice-Chancellor and Federal Climate Minister Robert Habeck wants to use his new heating law to force Germans to do without natural gas heating and instead rely on electricity-driven heat pumps, Klaus Müller, head of the Federal Network Agency, who also belongs to the Greens, is demanding that due to the impending power shortage, the power connections for E-cars and heat pumps should be made parkable.

According to the Federal Network Agency, the electricity for e-cars and heat pumps should only be switched off for a maximum of three hours, but even that can be an uncomfortably long time in winter. In addition, who can guarantee that three hours will not suddenly turn into four or five when the need in the German power grid is great again?

Heat pumps are 2.5 times as effective as natural gas heating, but what use is this knowledge to the customer if electricity is three times as expensive as natural gas? Or when there is no wind and the winter sun has already disappeared behind the horizon in the late afternoon?

Thanks to Robert Habeck, Pakistan is building more coal-fired power plants again

You may remember last summer. At that time, the German natural gas storage facilities were dangerously empty and it was difficult to refill the storage facilities. In this situation, it would have been necessary to immediately reactivate the German coal-fired power plants that had been shut down and to store the gas saved in the gas-fired power plants.

However, Robert Habeck postponed this decision, which was required by common sense, until well into the autumn. Instead of shutting down the German gas-fired power plants and bringing the saved gas into the empty storage facilities, gas was bought on the world market at top prices. The fact that these prices ultimately also had to be paid by electricity and gas customers is not of interest to us at this point.

Much more important are the decisions that other countries have drawn from the seemingly panicked German gas purchases. Pakistan, for example, scrapped its gas-fired power plant program and decided instead to build 10,000 megawatts of coal-fired power plants. China, too, has slowed the replacement of coal-fired power plants with gas-fired power plants, announcing that it plans to build new coal-fired power plants with a capacity of 106,000 megawatts.

That really describes a successful transformation policy: in Germany and Europe, coal-fired power plants are being replaced by gas-fired power plants, while Pakistan and China are shutting down their gas-fired power plants and relying more on coal-fired power generation again.

