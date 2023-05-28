The world needs significantly more silver than it produces

Anyone who calls for climate protection and supports the energy transition also indirectly promotes higher silver prices, because silver is a key metal in the energy transition. In 2022, global silver demand increased by 18 percent to a total of 1.24 billion ounces and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years with a view to the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

If both goals are to be achieved, increasing silver consumption is unavoidable. Only very little silver is needed in the individual products. But these are used and in demand in such large numbers that there is massive additional consumption on a global level.

It doesn’t matter whether you are reading this article on your smartphone or on your computer screen: Without the use of silver you would not see anything. Other drivers of silver demand are photovoltaics and the automotive industry. The latter requires more than 1.5 times as much silver for a car with an electric drive as for a vehicle with a combustion engine.

The silver deficit remains and should continue to keep silver prices high

The high and at the same time constantly growing demand is offset by a silver supply that amounted to 1.02 billion ounces last year. The mines produced 822 million ounces of silver. Another 180 million ounces came from silver recycling.

Already last year, with a simultaneous demand of 1.24 billion ounces, there was a large deficit between supply and demand. A rapid change in the situation is not in sight, because the experts from the Silver Institute expect solid demand for 2023, which will be fed primarily by growing demand from the photovoltaics industry.

The bottom line is that the Silver Institute expects the deficit to drop from 238 to 142 million ounces. If so, it would still be the second largest bottleneck in the last 20 years. Against this background, there is not much to suggest that silver prices will fall significantly.

Just pay the higher silver price or also benefit from it?

As a consumer, you will sooner or later have to accept this price increase in the form of higher product prices. As an investor, you can benefit from it by investing directly in the silver once and buying it as coin or bar. Alternatively, there are also indirect investments.

In this case you are either investing in an exchange traded fund but not sure if they are actually buying physical silver or just trading paper silver in the futures markets, or you are buying the stock of a silver producer or the developer of an interesting silver project.