The world of Abruzzo wine against the labeling ministerial decree – News

The world of Abruzzo wine is united against the labeling decree, and in particular article 16, which with its approval risks compromising one of the largest denominations of Italian still red wine, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, which has exceeded the 100-120 million bottles produced and sold worldwide. The Consorzio Tutela vini d’Abruzzo and the associations Copagri, Confagricoltura, Confcooperative, Lega Coop, Coldiretti, Daq Vino, Assoenologi and Cia have signed, in the presence of the regional councilor for agriculture Emanuele Imprudente, a document requesting the revision of the text presented, with the maintenance of the existing safeguards regarding the use of the name of the Montepulciano vine to the Abruzzo region alone.





According to the signatories, the proposal for a sort of “indiscriminate liberalization” of the use of grape varieties on the label, without any exceptions, as envisaged instead for other grape varieties and synonyms, would cause incalculable damage not only in economic terms, but also in terms of communication, creating a true market distortion, obtaining the opposite effect to the rationale of the rule.





The presence of the Montepulciano vine in Abruzzo dates back over two centuries: here, thanks to the particular microclimate of the region, it has found the best conditions to grow and produce wines of great value. The denomination ‘Montepulciano d’Abruzzo’ born in 1968 as a denomination-vine and as such recognized and protected by way of derogation, over the years has become a colossus of national enology and as such “must continue to be protected”. “The use of a synonym – explains the president of the consortium, Alessandro Nicodemi – would guarantee both correct information to the consumer, a shared principle that must be respected, and the historical heritage of the denomination-vine varieties. We must defend the work of hundreds of operators who for decades have invested significant resources in the promotion and affirmation in the international markets of the most prestigious designation of origin wine of regional enology, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, which has always been inextricably linked to a vine (Montepulciano) and to our territory. ”



