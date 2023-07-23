The color pink in all its shades is the latest trend in fashion The “World of Barbie” floods trends and styles Yanis.Florian July 22, 2023 – 8:00 PM

In the “World of Barbie”, the news is always positive, the thermometer does not reach 30ºC, sweet pink macaroons abound in the kitchen and there are no limits to aspirations and dreams.

But in the real world, the trend is sweeping. Companies have taken advantage of the Mattel doll boom to create all kinds of items, including flip-flops, skates, toothbrushes, face masks, clothing for large and small dolls and humans, and inflatable pool toys. Products inspired by the movie “Barbie”, which was released this week in Latin America and Spain, have invaded the planet, turning it pink.

The trend is just beginning, since Mattel has granted a hundred licenses to accompany this film project, which had stalled several times since 2009.

The American group tries to capitalize on this event by signing all kinds of agreements, ranging from fashion and beauty products to accessories.

Gap, Microsoft (Barbie XBox), Forever 21, Ulta Beauty, Hot Wheels (Mattel brand), Chevrolet and Progressive (insurance) are some of the chosen ones. There is even an agreement with its rival Hasbro to produce a Monopoly Barbie. In exchange, Mattel will produce a Transformers edition of Uno card games.

“I’ve been covering this industry for thirty years and I’ve never seen anything like it. Barbie is everywhere!” Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst for specialist media company Comscore, told AFP.

“Barbie is tailor-made for the marketing. It’s perfect because it’s a toy, a product, and also a lifestyle and a color,” she adds.

The color is pink in all its shades, with a predilection for the Pantone 219 C reference, adorned with fluorescent colours. The amount of pink paint used on the film’s sets was such that it caused worldwide shortages, a production manager said.

The way of life is “Barbiecore”, with acid colors and a style rather from the sixties –Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts, her real name, was born in 1959–. Without forgetting a home inspired by the house of dreams.

irresistible campaign

In fact, there is a real house in Malibu. It is offered by Ken on the Airbnb platform and will be free for two nights for the premiere of the film, while Barbie is absent.

“Mattel and Warner have created an incredible campaign. It’s irresistible,” says Dergarabedian, who expects a box office of at least $75 million in the United States alone for the first weekend.

“This is ‘Barbie’ weekend,” he predicts. The nearly two-hour film was released at the same time as Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” dedicated to the father of the atomic bomb.

Barbie’s prestigious roster of artists adds to the hype: Margot Robbie is Barbie, Ryan Gosling is Ken, and they’re joined by America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell. Greta Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, and directed the film.

The distribution and the filming team accumulate fifty Oscar nominations and eight statuettes, according to Warner.

As for the soundtrack, the production did not skimp on names either: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, The Kid Laroi and the Nicki Minaj-Ice Spice duo (with Aqua) performing the Danish-Norwegian group’s hit “Barbie girl” from 1997.

“Generations of Girls”

Created in 1959, Barbie has accompanied generations of girls around the world, thanks also to a skilful diversification campaign by its manufacturer, Mattel.

In the late 1960s, the toymaker began selling Barbies of different ethnicities and today claims to have more than 175 different models, including dolls for disabled people.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who comes from independent cinema and author of other films with a clear feminist accent: “France Ha” or the story of a rebellious young woman, “Lady Bird” (2017). Gerwig adapted another classic in 2020, the novel “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.

But in “Barbie” he opts for spectacularly kitsch scenery, with all the clichés associated with Barbieland: the hot pink house, the Californian beach, the convertible cars.

The cast of the film is completed with Helen Mirren, Emma McKay (who plays a Nobel Prize-winning Physics Barbie) or Dua Lipa (mermaid Barbie).

Barbie “is culturally ahead of the curve in some things and behind in others,” Greta Gerwig explained at the premiere. “She has been feeding all the debates for 64 years,” she added.

Last month “Air” premiered, about the mythical shoe of the Nike brand, and soon “Ferrari” by Michael Mann will hit the screens.

A couple of years ago, Ridley Scott filmed “The Gucci House”, with a profusion of models and objects from the Italian luxury brand on the screen.

Hollywood is good at selling progressive messages under a banal guise, or vice versa, say critics.

“The machinery of marketing of the film does not promote her feminist credentials. The trailers focus on fashion, fun and humor,” explains the Hollywood in Toto website.

Barbie is an “ambivalent symbol. It symbolizes both the beauty of women, their independence and their alienation because of their physique,” explains Christine Castelain Meunier, a French sociologist.