The world repudiates the “cowardly murder” of Villavicencio

Attendees at the rally with the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio take shelter during the shooting in which the candidate was assassinated today, in Quito (Ecuador). At least nine people were injured in the attack in which Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was murdered on Wednesday, whose alleged perpetrator died after a shootout with security personnel, according to the Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office. EFE/ STR

International organizations, governments and dignitaries from around the world have unanimously condemned the “cowardly assassination” of the presidential candidate in recent hours. Fernando Villavicenciowhile they were concerned about its repercussions on democracy in Latin America and They asked Ecuador that the crime does not go unpunished.

The shooting on Wednesday of Villavicencio, who had denounced death threats against him weeks before, shocked Ecuador in the midst of the electoral campaign for the extraordinary general elections on August 20, which had previously revolved around the crisis of security that the country is going through, with recurring murders, massacres and prison riots by organized crime gangs, which the candidate had promised to fight.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lassowhich ratified the holding of the elections on the scheduled date, decreed a state of emergency for 60 days for the deployment of military personnel throughout the country.

Given the serious situation that exists, the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, stated during an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council of the entity that “the enemy of democracy is organized crime”adding that the body is willing to make efforts to “ensure the rule of law” in Ecuador.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, assured in turn that violence against political representatives “is a serious threat to the electoral process”, and asked the Ecuadorian authorities that the investigation of the murder be “transparent, exhaustive and independent”.

Suspects arrested for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio.

FBI Help

The US Government affirmed that the murder is a “blatant attack” against democracy and the rule of law in Ecuador. His Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, assured that his country “is prepared to support local authorities to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.”

And for that he offered “urgent investigative assistance”as the US ambassador to Ecuador, Michael Fitzpatrick, wrote in a message on Twitter, who referred to Villavicencio as a “fighter against the corrupt and drug criminals who have done so much damage to Ecuador”.

This same Thursday, an FBI delegation will arrive in the country to support the investigation of the crime and guarantee that it does not go unpunished.

The European Union ruled in the same vein, which said “that the authors and organizers of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.” The high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, the Spanish Josep Borrell, in a statement on behalf of the U, stressed that “in order to guarantee a free democratic electoral process, it is crucial that strong measures be adopted to protect all electoral candidates”. .

Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, founding countries of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), also rejected “all threats and actions of electoral violence” in Ecuador. The members of this space for dialogue and strategic coordination emphasized that “the security of the candidates for the presidency must be guaranteed so that the electoral process can be carried out with the participation of citizens in a framework of transparency and pluralism, necessary for the preservation of peace and democracy.

Minutes before the murder, Fernando Villavicencio was addressing his followers, at the Anderson College, in the north of Quito, on August 9, 2023.

AMLO defends the Sinaloa Cartel

For its part, the Colombian government showed its “vehement” rejection of an act that it considered “attacks the leaders, the people and the democracy of the neighboring country.” Meanwhile, former President Iván Duque asked the Ecuadorian authorities to clarify this crime “urgently”.

In Bolivia, whose government also condemned the crime, former President Evo Morales expressed his “repudiation of the cowardly and criminal attack that ended the life” of Villavicencio, while also former president and main opposition leader Carlos Mesa assured “that the criminal gangs they will impose if the States continue to be permissive and inefficient in combating them relentlessly, without fear and above all without the complicity that guarantees them impunity”.

The Government of Uruguay expressed its “condemnation and dismay” at the murder of Villavicencio, Argentina expressed its “repudiation” for said crime, while Brazil expressed “confidence that those responsible for this deplorable act will be identified and brought to Justice” and Guatemala condemned it “firmly.”

The Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwarned that “these are very difficult, unfortunate moments”, to immediately ensure that “There are no elements” that support the version that the Sinaloa Cartel was behind the murder of Villavicenciowho on July 31 had reported threats from José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias “Fito”, identified as the leader of Los Choneros, a group with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

However, and although she also stressed that “there is no evidence” of the participation of Mexican cartels in the murder, the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, affirmed that they will remain “attentive” to any revelation about the motive for the crime.

The Ecuadorian Police has already clarified that the six arrested for the murder of Villavicencio are Colombians.

Democracy

Faced with the repercussions of the crime, Peru expressed its “firmest rejection of any act of violence and intimidation that affects the development of democracy in the region,” and the president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, who will take office next Tuesday, He repudiated and condemned it, expressing, like the majority of the world, his solidarity with Ecuador “in this difficult moment.”

With this concern in mind, the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, stated that “Defeating organized crime is the mandate of our democracies”.

Spain, for its part, stressed that it “supports the Ecuadorian electoral process, its democracy and the authorities of that country so that this tragic death be investigated and the culprits brought to justice”, while China, through its Embassy in Ecuador, He “strongly” condemned the crime.

Finally, Italy condemned the “cowardly murder” of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, which he described as a severe blow to the democratic life of the country,” according to what the Italian Foreign Minister and Vice President, Antonio Tajani, published on social networks. EFE

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, on a campaign tour, on August 3, 2023.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

