On New Year’s Eve, President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year’s message for 2023.

The New Year’s message looked back affectionately at the extraordinary road the Chinese people have traveled and the great achievements they have made in 2022, and also raised earnest expectations for continuing struggle to make China and the world a better place. Warm and powerful words are spread to the world through radio waves and the Internet.

Vientiane Renewal Day, the whole world is at this time. In President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message, international people read about the millennium-old heritage of the Chinese nation’s awe-inspiring spirit, the firm belief of the Chinese people in united struggle, and even more, the vision of China in the new era to embrace the world and seek common development.

In President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message, people read a China that is united and struggling, and a China that is pioneering and innovative.

China‘s space station soars to the heavenly “Tiangong” dream come true, “Fujian” launches into the sea, C919 soars freely in the blue sky, and Baihetan Hydropower Station begins to “flash” clean energy… On the calendar of 2022, a big country’s important The instruments have left a strong imprint, and each development achievement has been engraved in the annals of national rejuvenation.

2023 is the first year for China to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the year for the new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. On the path of Chinese-style modernization, the 1.4 billion Chinese sons and daughters gather like little sparks into torches, bursting out high-spirited Chinese power, and continue to write a new chapter of self-improvement and united struggle.

In President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message, people read a China that loves peace and a China that develops together with the world.

“We always cherish peace and development, and always cherish friends and partners.” President Xi Jinping’s sincere words express the distinctive style and consistent pursuit of China‘s diplomacy.

In 2022, five more countries will sign relevant cooperation documents with China, bringing the number of members of the “Belt and Road” family to 150 countries and 32 international organizations. This year, nearly 70 countries joined the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative”, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ushered in a new round of expansion, and the “BRICS+” model showed increasing attractiveness… China not only Adhere to its own peaceful development, and also commit to peaceful development with other countries.

Today, the century-old changes are accelerating, and the world is not peaceful. In the face of complex situations such as the ups and downs of the epidemic, the pressure on the global economy, and the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, President Xi Jinping focused on the overall situation and proposed a global development initiative and a global security initiative, injecting new ideological impetus into promoting the cause of peace and development for all mankind. received positive responses from the international community.

In President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message, people read a China that is united as one, a China that is helping the world.

In the past year, many feats of great love and stories of solidarity have moved people. This year, China and its global partners have helped each other and moved forward side by side. From promoting the construction of a global economic recovery partnership, to creating a global development and South-South cooperation fund, and increasing investment in the China-United Nations Peace and Development Fund; The Debt Suspension Initiative of the International Group… China has implemented the concept of “real development is the development of all countries, and real prosperity is the common prosperity of all countries” with practical actions.

Facing the future, China will continue to adhere to true multilateralism, uphold fairness and justice, firmly stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization, and continue to contribute Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to the cause of human peace and development.

The sunshine of the new year shines on the earth, and we have started a new journey. Take advantage of the general trend and forge ahead, go a long way and go far. In the new era, China will join hands with other countries on the road of building a community with a shared future for mankind, gain strength through unity, create miracles through struggle, and bring more stability, warmth and hope to the chaotic world.

