Home News The world’s first domestically produced large aircraft C919 made its first flight to Sanya Civil Aviation’s highest reception ceremony “passing the water gate”
News

The world’s first domestically produced large aircraft C919 made its first flight to Sanya Civil Aviation’s highest reception ceremony “passing the water gate”

by admin
The world’s first domestically produced large aircraft C919 made its first flight to Sanya Civil Aviation’s highest reception ceremony “passing the water gate”

The world‘s first domestically-made large aircraft C919 made its maiden flight to Sanya Civil Aviation’s highest reception ceremony “passing the water gate” to welcome the wind

2023-02-08 14:27:29 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shiqi Editor: Shiqi Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

In December last year, China Eastern Airlines, as the world‘s first user of C919, officially received the world‘s first aircraft numbered B-919A. At present, it has started a 100-hour verification flight journey, which will ensure the aircraft’s operation safety and maintenance reliability. Verify and confirm the reliability and various operational support capabilities.

today,The world’s first domestically produced large aircraft C919 made its debut at Sanya Phoenix International Airport, a subsidiary of Hainan Airport.At 11:43 in the morning, the C919 aircraft performing the long-range operation capability verification test flight mission of the “Shanghai Pudong-Sanya-Harbin” route landed smoothly on the runway of Sanya Airport, officially starting the “Journey to Sanya”.

It is worth mentioning that Sanya Airport also used the highest civil aviation reception etiquette “passing the water gate” ceremony to cleanse the C919 aircraft.

The world's first domestically-made large aircraft C919 made its maiden flight to Sanya Civil Aviation's highest reception ceremony

It is understood that after the C919 completes the route verification flight, the Civil Aviation Administration of China will conduct verification and inspection of the verification results.After confirming that China Eastern Airlines has the ability to safely operate the C919 aircraft, it will issue the corresponding operating permit.

as planned,The first C919 of China Eastern Airlines is expected to meet the requirements of the Civil Aviation Administration of China in the spring of 2023 and put into commercial passenger operation.The remaining four of China Eastern Airlines’ first batch of C919 orders will be delivered in succession in the next two years.

See also  The first Nobel Prize this year! Solving the mystery of human perception. Why has the Nobel Prize been paid out in 120 years? -Nobel Prize, Bonus-Fast Technology (Media under Drivehome)-Technology changes the future

The C919 is my country’s first self-developed mainline jet airliner in accordance with internationally accepted airworthiness standards and has independent intellectual property rights. It was established in 2007, made its first flight in 2017, and completed all airworthiness certification work in September 2022.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council:...

Kaleidoscope

Prosecutor’s Office works to request the arrest of...

Maleja Restrepo’s radical makeover

Citizens stock up on food due to alarm...

The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood...

Strong fines for those who visit Caño Cristales

The Patriotic Union, “uncovered its ace” for the...

China and Australia Hold Ministerial Talks on Restoring...

The works of the SETP in Santa Marta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy