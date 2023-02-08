The world‘s first domestically-made large aircraft C919 made its maiden flight to Sanya Civil Aviation’s highest reception ceremony “passing the water gate” to welcome the wind

In December last year, China Eastern Airlines, as the world‘s first user of C919, officially received the world‘s first aircraft numbered B-919A. At present, it has started a 100-hour verification flight journey, which will ensure the aircraft’s operation safety and maintenance reliability. Verify and confirm the reliability and various operational support capabilities.

today,The world’s first domestically produced large aircraft C919 made its debut at Sanya Phoenix International Airport, a subsidiary of Hainan Airport.At 11:43 in the morning, the C919 aircraft performing the long-range operation capability verification test flight mission of the “Shanghai Pudong-Sanya-Harbin” route landed smoothly on the runway of Sanya Airport, officially starting the “Journey to Sanya”.

It is worth mentioning that Sanya Airport also used the highest civil aviation reception etiquette “passing the water gate” ceremony to cleanse the C919 aircraft.

It is understood that after the C919 completes the route verification flight, the Civil Aviation Administration of China will conduct verification and inspection of the verification results.After confirming that China Eastern Airlines has the ability to safely operate the C919 aircraft, it will issue the corresponding operating permit.

as planned,The first C919 of China Eastern Airlines is expected to meet the requirements of the Civil Aviation Administration of China in the spring of 2023 and put into commercial passenger operation.The remaining four of China Eastern Airlines’ first batch of C919 orders will be delivered in succession in the next two years.

The C919 is my country’s first self-developed mainline jet airliner in accordance with internationally accepted airworthiness standards and has independent intellectual property rights. It was established in 2007, made its first flight in 2017, and completed all airworthiness certification work in September 2022.