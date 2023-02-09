The world‘s largest encyclopedia ever! “Yongle Dadian” released online for free for the first time

Do you know which is the largest encyclopedia? “Yongle Grand Ceremony”!

In the “Encyclopedia” entry, “Encyclopedia Britannica” calls “Yongle Dadian” compiled during the Yongle period of the Ming Dynasty “the largest encyclopedia in the history of the world“. The book has more than 20,000 volumes and 370 million words. Due to disasters such as fire and theft, there are only more than 400 volumes left of this treasure of Chinese culture, which are scattered in 8 countries and regions. Through the long-term and unremitting efforts of the National Library, a total of 224 volumes have been collected and protected.

On February 8, the high-definition image database (volume 1) of “Yongle Dadian” was officially released, and 40 volumes of it were released online for the first time.

In addition to restoring the original high-definition images of “Yongle Dadian”, readers are also provided with digitalized full text and knowledge indexing demonstrations, all of which are free and open, so that this precious ancient book can bring knowledge to more people and make this important Chinese culture Symbols shine brighter.

A great work that demonstrates the prestige of the country and benefits all generations. “Yongle Canon” includes scriptures, history, and sons, a collection of astronomy and geography, yin and yang medical skills, divination, interpretation of Taoist scriptures, drama, crafts, and agriculture, covering the intellectual wealth of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. In addition to its large size and extensive collection, the Yongle Canon is neatly written and exquisitely illustrated, making it a true treasure among manuscripts.

Another famous class book in history – “Siku Quanshu”, compiled based on the only remaining “Yongle Dadian”, with more content than “Yongle Dadian”, which is 3.5 times the content of “Yongle Dadian” , a total of more than 36,000 volumes, with a total word count of nearly 800 million words. But the content of this book is not as comprehensive as “Yongle Dadian”. Although it is large in scale, it is far from “Yongle Dadian” in terms of openness and inclusiveness.

Access address: click