Home News The world’s largest encyclopedia ever! “Yongle Canon” is free to watch online for the first time
News

The world’s largest encyclopedia ever! “Yongle Canon” is free to watch online for the first time

by admin
The world’s largest encyclopedia ever! “Yongle Canon” is free to watch online for the first time

The world‘s largest encyclopedia ever! “Yongle Dadian” released online for free for the first time

Do you know which is the largest encyclopedia? “Yongle Grand Ceremony”!

In the “Encyclopedia” entry, “Encyclopedia Britannica” calls “Yongle Dadian” compiled during the Yongle period of the Ming Dynasty “the largest encyclopedia in the history of the world“. The book has more than 20,000 volumes and 370 million words. Due to disasters such as fire and theft, there are only more than 400 volumes left of this treasure of Chinese culture, which are scattered in 8 countries and regions. Through the long-term and unremitting efforts of the National Library, a total of 224 volumes have been collected and protected.

On February 8, the high-definition image database (volume 1) of “Yongle Dadian” was officially released, and 40 volumes of it were released online for the first time.

In addition to restoring the original high-definition images of “Yongle Dadian”, readers are also provided with digitalized full text and knowledge indexing demonstrations, all of which are free and open, so that this precious ancient book can bring knowledge to more people and make this important Chinese culture Symbols shine brighter.

A great work that demonstrates the prestige of the country and benefits all generations. “Yongle Canon” includes scriptures, history, and sons, a collection of astronomy and geography, yin and yang medical skills, divination, interpretation of Taoist scriptures, drama, crafts, and agriculture, covering the intellectual wealth of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. In addition to its large size and extensive collection, the Yongle Canon is neatly written and exquisitely illustrated, making it a true treasure among manuscripts.

See also  Wang Fuyu's TV confession of accumulating more than 450 million yuan: asking for money to bury himself | Accumulating more than 450 million yuan | Wang Fuyu's TV confession | Former Chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Province

Another famous class book in history – “Siku Quanshu”, compiled based on the only remaining “Yongle Dadian”, with more content than “Yongle Dadian”, which is 3.5 times the content of “Yongle Dadian” , a total of more than 36,000 volumes, with a total word count of nearly 800 million words. But the content of this book is not as comprehensive as “Yongle Dadian”. Although it is large in scale, it is far from “Yongle Dadian” in terms of openness and inclusiveness.

Access address: click

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

You may also like

Report case of animal abuse in Santa Marta

Take note, Colombia will have four strikes and...

News: G7 considers sanctioning Chinese companies that assist...

Government suspended toll collection in Puerto Colombia, Atlántico

Speed ​​in cadastral management asks Camacol to the...

So far in 2023, eight cases of kidnapping...

The five metrocables for Medellín were left out...

Chaoyang District announced the list of the second...

They denounce sexual abuse, disorders and even robberies...

What are the most devastating earthquakes?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy