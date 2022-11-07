.

The world‘s top ten medical device companies collectively appear at the CIIE

The medical device and healthcare exhibition area of ​​this year’s CIIE has attracted many high-quality companies to participate. Among them, the top 15 pharmaceutical giants in the world gathered at the CIIE for the first time in five years. The top ten medical device companies in the world made a collective appearance at the exhibition. What are the specific highlights? Follow the camera of CCTV reporters from the main station to take a look at the scene together.

CCTV reporter Wang Shiyu: My current location is at venue 8.1. The medical equipment and medical and health care exhibition area of ​​this year’s CIIE is still composed of three venues, and the other two venues are mainly exhibits in medicine, health food and rehabilitation and elderly care. And Hall 8.1 where I am, focuses more on medical equipment. This year, the world‘s top ten medical device companies all collectively appeared at the CIIE.

When it comes to medical equipment, I don’t know what everyone will think of. My first reaction is the doctor’s scalpel. In addition, I also imagine some static medical equipment such as detectors. However, I came to this exhibition area and found that there are a lot of “dynamic” equipment this year, especially the booth next to me, which is very conspicuous.

There are three groups of surgical robots appearing at the same time, which means “robot mobilization”. So what exactly does this slightly sci-fi scene do, let’s take a closer look at it.

First of all, let’s take a look at this one. In comparison, it has the largest footprint and the largest array, with four robotic arms surrounding the operating table. Then it mainly focuses on operations such as laparoscopy that require delicate operations and are very suitable for minimally invasive surgery. This is also the first exhibition of this system in China.

How does the surgical robot work? Let’s experience it.

With this custom 3D glasses on, this camera caught me. Now what I see is the inside of the simulated abdominal cavity. And when I operate these two devices, I can see the robotic arm over there, and it operates synchronously with the movements of my hand.

Let me tell you how I feel. No matter what movement I do, it has a resistance that is not too small or too small to help me control it. And if I have a slight hand shake now, we can see that this slight shaking is filtered out at the end of the robotic arm, and it can still operate stably.

This is also a very important role of surgical robots, which can be more precise and stable. The other two are auxiliary robots for neurosurgery and spine surgery, which are also used in some of the most delicate operations.

We learned that the positioning accuracy of this robotic arm is sub-millimeter level, and the whole process can be visualized, improving the accuracy of the operation, shortening the operation time, and reducing the possibility of postoperative complications and postoperative recovery time.

Seeing such a futuristic robot mobilization, you may wonder how far we are from their application? In fact, this robot for spine surgery was officially launched in China in August last year, and it has been used in many surgeries. So the “future” is not far away from us.

Then, everyone will definitely be more concerned about security issues. Indeed, in our common sense, doctors often need to come to the scene to judge and operate during surgery, and robots currently do not have such capabilities. So in fact, I also paid special attention to this issue. The staff told me that the names of these three robots have the word “assistance” in front of them. It is not a substitute, but an auxiliary operation and execution, allowing some relatively mechanized content to reduce human influence.

We often say that we can see the future from the CIIE, so we believe that in the future medical care, no matter whether the robot will have a smarter “brain”, and whether the scale of the robot mobilization will become larger and larger, the core must be to better Serve for “people”.