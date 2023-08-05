The worrying figures of femicides in Norte de Santander

The Attorney General’s Office made a worrying report in which it announced that Norte de Santander has 12 registered femicides so far in 2023this with an underlying problem with which the response mechanisms to prevent this scourge have not been efficient.

35% of the municipalities of Norte de Santander have not reported complying with the Articulating Mechanism, whose purpose is a comprehensive approach to prevention and access to justice for victims of violence based on sex and gender.

From Cúcuta, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, reported that, in the department of Norte de Santander, in the first semester of the year, 12 femicides (2 of them, attempted), of the worrisome 320 cases nationwide (68 attempted)according to the Colombian Femicide Observatory.

The reports continue to be alert due to the fact that between January and May 2023, in Norte de Santander, 363 cases of intrafamily violence have been presented, 229 in the context of a couple, and 132 legal medical examinations have been carried out on women. for alleged sexual offence.

So far in 2023, the attorney said that 410 alerts have been reported for the risk of femicide at the national level, of which 3 alerts were presented in Norte de Santander: two in Cúcuta and one in the municipality of Los Patios.

Given the worrying panorama, Cabello Blanco urged the municipal mayors of the department to comply with the articulating mechanism for addressing violence for reasons of sex and gender, adopted by the national government since 2020, since in 14 municipalities (35% ) have not reported its implementation, and in 6 Municipalities (15%) they reported not having carried out transit.