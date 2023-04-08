Two thieves who had entered a house in Caucasia, Bajo Cauca, Antioquia, to rob, were captured after they got drunk and fell asleep in the house. The unusual event occurred last Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the El Bosque neighborhood. According to local media outlet NP Noticias, the thieves […]

The entry The worst thieves: they began to drink and fell asleep was first published in Diario del Huila.

