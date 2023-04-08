Home News The worst thieves: they began to drink and fell asleep
News

The worst thieves: they began to drink and fell asleep

by admin
The worst thieves: they began to drink and fell asleep

Two thieves who had entered a house in Caucasia, Bajo Cauca, Antioquia, to rob, were captured after they got drunk and fell asleep in the house. The unusual event occurred last Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the El Bosque neighborhood. According to local media outlet NP Noticias, the thieves […]

The entry The worst thieves: they began to drink and fell asleep was first published in Diario del Huila.

See also  Added 18+10!Shenzhen official announcement: If these conditions are met, temporary control measures can be lifted and normalized management can be implemented | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Wassertrudingen | Shot fired at innkeeper

They perform more than 1,600 breathalyzer tests nationwide

How are the regional elections going 6 months...

The weather: cloudy and rainy in some areas...

The Calvary of the votes

The former head of the Cali Cartel tries...

Bicycle dealers: Dealers accuse JobRad of blackmail

Lasso asks to start the trial period in...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Taiwan issue is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy