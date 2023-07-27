The worst thing is when a person just comes, pushes the mattress with his hands and says he wants it

If something on the mattress bothers you, then it is not suitable for you, says Ignác Kormančík from the company Materasso, which specializes in the production of mattresses.

According to him, a good mattress is one that we don’t even know about. We should think about replacing it especially when our spine hurts or when we wake up at night.

“It happens that people come even if they’ve only had the mattress for a year or two. They come with the fact that they cannot sleep. However, they are mattresses from cheap chains that do not fulfill the basic function of a mattress, they do not copy the body, they just look like mattresses. It’s like when you buy ham and instead of meat there is 80 percent flour,” explains the expert.

When should you consider buying a new mattress?

When a person is dissatisfied with the current one. There can be several reasons. You are considering a replacement if, for example, your spine hurts or you wake up at night. If you lie down in bed and get up in the morning without any problems, nothing disturbs you or pressures you, so there is no need to change the mattress.

When do Slovaks most often come to mattress stores?

There are people who change their mattress after 20-25 years. Some people change their mattress after eight years – that’s the minimum period after which they come up with the idea that they want a new mattress. However, the mattresses last 15 years without any problems. However, we are talking about mattresses from mattress companies.

However, in the West, the trend is for people to change mattresses after six to eight years, ten years are not commonly used there.

When is a mattress good?

A good mattress is one that

