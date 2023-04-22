The writers who will be present at FILBO
fernando vallejo
Author of iconic books such as ‘La Virgen de los Sicarios’ presents his new work against ‘The conspiracy against Porky’.
Elkin Arciniegas
‘The last miracle of death’ is the name of the new novel by this Colombian writer who continues to amaze with his publications.
javier romero
The horror stories made in Colombia have an urban and creative representative, connected to the digital world and understanding the language of social networks.
Diana Uribe
The philosopher and historian will be sharing her knowledge and style with those attending one of the most important cultural fairs on the continent.
Amalia Low
This Japanese-born artist has gone through various fields of creativity: music, writing, painting, and illustration.
Alvaro Tirado Mejia
The renowned author premieres ‘A Political History of Colombia’, with a compendium of texts of great academic caliber.
Ariana Godoy
‘The revelation’ is the title of this woman’s work that bets on a vampire story in Spanish literary language.
Ricardo Silva Romero
The author of several books from Bogotá presents ‘Cómo vivir en vano’, a new book of personal exploration and considerable literary effort.
Pink Daisy of Francis
The famous actress and presenter presents a work that could be understood as autobiographical. One of the most anticipated of the year.
Francis Mountain
This aesthetic researcher reveals his deepest concerns in ‘The country of other importances’.