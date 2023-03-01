（ Comprehensive report on the 1st) Another international sports event involving the Hong Kong team was wrongly broadcast 。

Hong Kong man When the team participated in the World Ice Hockey Championship held in Bosnia, the anti-revision law-related songs were mistakenly played as the national anthem again after the game. After the players called a stop on the spot, the competition apologized and played the correct national anthem.

Based on reports from Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” and “Sing Tao Daily”, the incident happened on Tuesday (February 28) when the Hong Kong team defeated the Iranian team 11-1 in the third-level group match and played the national anthem. “Glory to Hong Kong”, within about 10 seconds after the song was played, a member of the men’s team made a T-hand gesture to indicate a pause, and the conference immediately stopped playing, and some players went up to report to the conference. The assembly then apologized and played the correct Chinese national anthem “ 》。

The Hong Kong Sports Association and Olympic Committee stated that it is understanding the incident with the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association.

Relevant personnel of the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association responded to inquiries from Hong Kong media on Wednesday and said that they have been following the guidelines of the Hong Kong Federation and Olympic Committee, and the captain has immediately stopped the organizer from continuing to broadcast, and there is no supplement at present.

On November 22 last year, the Federation of Hong Kong and the Olympic Committee issued guidelines for playing the national anthem and hoisting the regional flag to its sports associations, requiring all affiliated associations to use “T” if they find mistakes in playing the national anthem or hoisting the regional flag when participating in international games. If the organizer does not make corrections immediately, all athletes must leave the venue.

In November last year, when the Hong Kong rugby team participated in the Asian Rugby Sevens Series held in Incheon, South Korea, it also encountered that the anti-extradition bill song was played as the Chinese national anthem by mistake. In the Asian Classic Fitness Championships in December of the same year, the wrong national anthem also occurred.