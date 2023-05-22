The Xiaoguo Incident Provokes We-Media’s List of “Inappropriate Speeches” That Are Treated Differently | Cultural Revolution | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 20, 2023]Recently, talk show actor Li Haoshi (House) of Xiaoguo Company used “wild dogs” as a metaphor for the CCP’s army when he was reported for “inappropriate speech” and caused trouble. Not only the company was fined, but individuals were also fined. With the help of the CCP’s official media, the filing of the case set off a “Cultural Revolution” style of criticism. Some netizens listed several worse “inappropriate remarks” in recent years and their “consequences” of “no more follow-up”, exposing how the CCP enforces double standards on so-called “inappropriate remarks”.

The mainland WeChat public account “Jiuxi Grocery Store” published an article “Tell me about these inappropriate remarks” by Princess Minmin. The article listed 4 examples.

The first example is Dong Shimin, the former director of the Letters and Calls Bureau of Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, at an internal meeting in August 2019, asking the police to “beat the old, weak, sick, disabled and pregnant to death” petitioners.

Dong Shimin’s original words were, “In some places, the police don’t find a solution for success, but just find excuses for failure. Older people can’t beat people with diabetes, high blood pressure, pregnant women, etc. I tell you, you must fight.” Beat him to death, I will be responsible if he dies… You can’t let him die in prison. If he dies in prison, then it’s a big deal. Send me four doctors and eight nurses to look at me for ten days. Everyone was arrested, and after ten days of detention, they wrote a letter of guarantee and a letter of repentance. The effect is very good. First, they must be beaten; second, they cannot die in prison. If they die in prison, then you have to consider the police. This matter. It’s very troublesome for you to die here after the end.”

The recording came out, and Dong Shimin was reported in January 2021. On February 11, 2021, the Propaganda Department of the Hulunbuir Municipal Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region stated that Dong Shimin had been dismissed. But this year, some netizens discovered that Dong Shimin had been promoted to deputy director of the Hulunbuir City Development and Reform Commission in April 2023.

The second example is in November 2022. A video circulated on the Internet shows that several community workers in Tiantongyuan, Changping District, Beijing discussed together and dealt with a certain resident, “someday find a dark place and detain him for 3 days. !” A woman said with a smile, “We have the same idea. We have to lock him up for a few days… just to affect your son. Do you want your son’s future? His weakness is actually his son ’” Another man said later, “Hats! Let’s use this hat for provoking trouble.” A bald man said, “Let’s see which hat fits him.”

The video sparked outrage online. The staff of the Tiantongyuan South Subdistrict Office in Changping District, Beijing stated on November 26, 2022 that if the situation is true, the higher authorities will seriously investigate. However, as of now, 6 months have passed and no investigation results have been seen.

The third example is the Internet celebrity “@ 师伟微博”, who has repeatedly insulted Li Wenliang with “rumor stick”, “blind man, blind horse” and other obscenities. Li Wenliang was an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital before his death, and was named a “martyr” on April 2, 2020. These “insulting martyrs” remarks have not been dealt with in accordance with the law so far. And, now “@师伟微博” is yelling at others online in the name of patriotism.

The fourth example is a netizen named “@北京猫鱼”, who claims to be the granddaughter of the former traffic director of Shenzhen. “Smelly part-time job”. At that time, the public opinion was very hot, and the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau quickly issued an official notice, saying that it had “initiated verification” and would “notify in a timely manner”. Any official results and notifications”.

At the end of the article, it said that speech has boundaries, and you have to pay for what you say wrong, no matter whether he is a teacher, an actor, an ordinary person, or an official, dignitary, and Internet celebrity. The law should be treated equally, otherwise the law will be useless.

“The law enforcement officers who hold public power only bring some people to justice, and indulge and connive at others, which is destroying the credibility of society and trampling on the dignity of the law.”

