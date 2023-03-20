Pan Congwu, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

On March 17, the Political and Legal Committee of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held a meeting of officials and officials to convey the spirit of learning from the two sessions of the country, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and make arrangements for the implementation of the work.

The meeting pointed out that the National Two Sessions are an important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is of great significance to unite and struggle for the great rejuvenation of the nation. General Secretary Xi Jinping was re-elected unanimously as President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, which fully reflects the common aspiration of the entire Party, the military and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. It is necessary to comprehensively study and understand the spirit of the two sessions of the country, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, so as to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation Contribute political power.

The meeting emphasized that in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the two sessions of the country, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, is a major political task at present and in the future. Through theoretical learning center group learning, party branch organization learning, self-study and other methods, we must adhere to the original learning, repeatedly study in depth, connect with practical learning, deeply understand the essence of the spirit, fully grasp the rich connotation, find the focus of implementation, and quickly Set off an upsurge of learning and implementation.

The meeting called for fulfilling duties and responsibilities, closely following functional tasks, and implementing the spirit of the National Two Sessions, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech; we must always put the prevention of political security risks in the first place, and resolutely safeguard the security of state power, the system Security and ideological security; we must steadily promote the normalization of the rule of law in counter-terrorism and stability maintenance, and resolutely maintain the continuous and long-term stability of the overall social situation in Xinjiang; “Bridge Experience”, carry out in-depth investigation and resolution of conflicts and disputes, promptly resolve conflicts and disputes at the grassroots level, and resolve them in the bud; we must serve and ensure the high-quality economic and social development of Xinjiang, and focus on optimizing the market-oriented, rule-of-law, and internationalized business environment. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Political and Legal Organs’ 50 Measures for Optimizing the Law-Based Business Environment have been effective; it is necessary to further promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, truly make the iron rules and disciplines stricter, harder, and more solid, and forge a trustworthy, trustworthy party and people. The reliable and reassuring iron army of politics and law in the new era is striving to promote the modernization of Xinjiang’s political and legal work.