Original Title: The Xishuangbanna State Delegation Continues to Review the Government Work Report Review Plan and Budget Report

From the 11th to the 12th, the Xishuangbanna delegation attending the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held a plenary meeting to continue to review the provincial government work report, review the “Rules of Procedures of the Yunnan Provincial People’s Congress (Revised Draft)”, and review plans and budget reports , Brewing and nominating candidates.

Luo Hongjiang, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress, attended and spoke as a representative of the Xishuangbanna delegation.

The head of the delegation Zhu Jiawei presided over the meeting, and the deputy heads of the delegation Xu Jiafu and Dao Wen attended the meeting.

Representative Luo Hongjiang said in his speech that the government work report has a prominent political position, practical work summaries, clear judgments on the situation, and precise development planning. It is a report that gathers strength, boosts morale, and strengthens confidence. Xishuangbanna has unique resources and location, huge development potential and promising prospects. It is recommended to seriously study the spirit of the provincial party committee’s economic work conference, and make new and practical measures in the development of resource economy, port economy, and park economy, and strive to achieve new breakthroughs; special classes study the opinions of the State Council on supporting Yunnan to speed up the construction of radiation centers, and strive for more policies, Projects and funds landed in Xishuangbanna.

The representatives expressed their views and spoke freely. Everyone agreed that the government work report looks back at the past, plans for the future, summarizes the achievements objectively and comprehensively, and deploys the work meticulously and solidly, which is very encouraging. The representatives spoke one after another, and combined with the actual work, they talked freely about their experience and suggestions from the aspects of basic education in the frontier, green development, integration of cultural and tourism industries, treatment of rural doctors, friendly exchanges with foreign countries, agricultural reclamation infrastructure, construction of well-off villages in the border, and development of Dai medicine. (Zhang Xi, Wang Zhe)