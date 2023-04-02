The Yangtze River Delta Railway implements the second quarter train operation chart

Hangzhou Daily News The reporter learned from China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that in order to adapt to the changes in the passenger and cargo transportation market demand, the Yangtze River Delta Railway will implement the second quarter train operation map at 00:00 on April 1. The new map further optimizes and adjusts passenger traffic. Freight train operation structure, add 1 pair of peak passenger trains within the management, resume operation of 1 pair of passenger trains between Shanghai and Hong Kong; add 54 freight trains.

In terms of passenger transportation, add 1 pair of passenger trains on D9498/5/8 from Nantong to Nanjing via Yancheng, and D9497/6/7 peak line passenger trains from Nanjing to Nantong via Yancheng; for Ninghai to Beijing South G180, Ningbo to Beijing South G196 Minor adjustments were made to the running time of 61 passenger trains, including Shanghai Hongqiao to Chengdu East G3284/5, to optimize the handling and stop services at stations in Suzhou, Anhui, and Jianhu, Jiangsu.

In addition, in order to further meet the travel needs of passengers between the Mainland and Hong Kong, from April 1, the G99 train from Shanghai Hongqiao to Hong Kong West Kowloon (hereinafter referred to as the Shanghai-Hong Kong High Speed ​​Rail) resumed operation. From April 2, Hong Kong West Kowloon to Shanghai Hongqiao G100 train (hereinafter referred to as Shanghai-Hong Kong high-speed rail) resumed operation, and Hangzhou can go directly to Hong Kong by high-speed rail. Previously, Shanghai-Hong Kong high-speed rail tickets have been on sale since March 23. The train passes through Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Guangdong, and Hong Kong, and stops at Hangzhou East, Jinhua, Shangrao, Nanchang West, Ganzhou West, Huizhou North, Dongguan South, and Guangming. City, Shenzhen North, West Kowloon and other 10 stations. Passengers can purchase high-speed rail tickets between the mainland and Hong Kong through various methods such as the railway 12306 website (including the client terminal), ticket windows at stations, sales agencies, and automatic ticket vending (taking) machines.

In terms of freight transportation, Xintu has added 9 bulk cargo trains to further enhance the bulk cargo transportation capacity between northern Anhui, northern Jiangsu and Gansu, Henan, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Shandong, Fujian, and Heilongjiang.

The railway department reminds that after the implementation of the new train diagram, the majority of passengers and cargo owners can pay attention to the station and station announcements or the railway 12306 website (passenger transport) and 95306 website (freight transport) information in time to plan and arrange their itinerary in advance.