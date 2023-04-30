The Yangtze River Delta Railway safely sent 3.655 million passengers today, setting a record high in single-day passenger traffic

Securities Times News , according to The Paper, the reporter learned from China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that on April 30, the Yangtze River Delta Railway safely sent 3.655 million passengers, setting a record high in single-day passenger traffic, an increase of 27.7% over the same period in 2019. %, surpassing the record of 3.652 million passengers in a single day set on May 1, 2021. Since the start of the “May 1st” holiday of the railway, the Yangtze River Delta Railway has continued to usher in a large passenger flow. As of the 30th, a total of nearly 12.7 million passengers have been sent. Judging from the current ticket sales data, during the middle and later stages of the holiday, the tickets for direct passenger trains from many places in the Yangtze River Delta to Beijing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Qingdao, Changsha, etc. There are still a small amount of high-speed rail and high-speed train tickets left in Shanghai, Wuhu, Lianyungang and other places; the passenger load factor of Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Ninghang, Hanghuang, Ning’an, Xulian and other high-speed railway lines has reached more than 90%.

