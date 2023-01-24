Intersection News The reporter learned from China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that January 24 is the third day of the first lunar month. “If you want to go, three six nine.” On that day, the Yangtze River Delta Railway will usher in a small post-holiday passenger flow peak, and it is expected to send 1.15 million passengers on that day. The railway department plans to add 19 passenger trains from Nanchang, Wuhan, Changsha, Zhengzhou, Xuzhou, Hefei, Anqing, Fuyang to Shanghai-Nanjing-Hangzhou and Zhejiang coastal areas, and organize 105 EMU trains to reconnect.

Since the start of the Spring Festival Transport on January 7, the Yangtze River Delta Railway has sent a total of 25.322 million passengers, with an average of 1.4897 million passengers per day, a year-on-year increase of 27.5%. Among them, 23.848 million person-times were sent before the festival, and 1.478 million person-times were sent after the festival. On January 18, the Yangtze River Delta Railway sent 1.92 million passengers, setting a new high in a single day since the Spring Festival travel this year. The railway department is doing its best to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, transportation capacity guarantee, passenger transportation services and other work in the new stage to ensure the safe, orderly and comfortable travel of passengers.

It is reported that the 2023 Railway Spring Festival Transport will run from January 7 to February 15, 15 days before the festival and 25 days after the festival, a total of 40 days. The passenger flow of the Yangtze River Delta Railway Spring Festival travel is mainly basic flow, family visit flow, labor flow and tourism flow. It is estimated that 60 million passengers will be sent during the 40 days of Spring Festival travel, with an average daily passenger flow of 1.5 million passengers, an increase of 20.3% year-on-year. A three-year high, reaching 80% of the same period in 2019. The passenger flow is relatively concentrated in the week before the Spring Festival holiday and the week after the Lantern Festival. The Shanghai-Nanjing-Hangzhou region before the festival, and the Hefei, Fuyang, and Xuzhou regions after the festival are traditional key areas for Spring Festival travel.

During the Spring Festival holiday, China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. conscientiously implemented various service measures to ensure the safe, orderly and warm travel of passengers. Shanghai Hongqiao, Hangzhou East and other stations, in view of the characteristics of concentrated passenger flow, strengthen the linkage with the urban traffic management department, do a good job in early warning of passenger flow and passenger information exchange, coordinate subways and buses to take effective transfer and connection measures, and improve the experience of passengers on continuous travel . Nanjing South, Hefei South, Suzhou and other stations have strengthened the guidance of transit transfers in stations, deployed additional guidance forces in places where passenger flow is likely to gather, and fully opened self-service real-name verification gates to efficiently guide passengers to transfer, enter and exit stations. Xuzhou East, Bengbu South, Fuyang West and other stations have done a good job in air conditioning maintenance and temperature control in the waiting area in response to the drop in temperature, creating a warm journey for passengers. Huai’an East, Lianyungang, Yiwu, Huangshan North and other stations, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei Passenger Depot and other stations and train units have implemented normalized disinfection, ventilation, and cleaning measures to keep the temperature of stations and train public places suitable, the air fresh, and the environment clean. Create a safe, secure and comfortable travel environment for passengers. “Leifeng Service Stations” at Jiaxing South, Wuxi, Xuzhou and other stations provide reservation services for key passengers, and provide on-line follow-up services such as inbound rides and outbound guidance for key passengers such as “old, young, sick, disabled, and pregnant”.

The railway department reminds passengers that for the specific train operation information, please refer to the station announcement and the China Railway Customer Service Center 12306 website announcement; when boarding the train, please bring the ticket and a valid ID that is consistent with the information on the ticket, and check the boarding time, station, For train number and other information, allow enough time to avoid delays in the trip; many cities have two or more train stations, so be sure to recognize the station names marked on the ticket face, so as not to delay the trip by taking the wrong station.

Xinhua Daily Junction reporter Mei Jianfei Correspondent Xu Wenfeng