The Yangtze River Water Conservancy Committee held an education deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

News from this site On April 17, the Yangtze River Water Conservancy Committee held a theme education deployment meeting to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Ma Jianhua, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Yangtze River Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Xiao You, head of the first tour steering group of the Party Group of the Ministry of Water Resources, attended the meeting to guide and speak. Hu Jiajun, a member of the Party group and deputy director of the Yangtze River Committee, presided over the meeting. Wu Daoxi, a member of the Party group and deputy director of the Yangtze River Committee, and members of the first tour steering group of the Party group of the Ministry of Water Resources attended the meeting.

Ma Jianhua pointed out that the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education in the whole party is a major deployment made by the Party Central Committee from the strategic height of the overall development of the party and the country’s cause in the new era and new journey. We must deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and put the theme education in the overall situation and general trend of the development of the party and the country to think about it. First, we must deeply understand the significance of theme education for unifying the thinking of the whole party, which will help us strengthen the theoretical arm; Second, we must deeply understand the significance of theme education in solving prominent problems within the party, which will help us improve our political capabilities; Fulfill the original mission; Fourth, we must deeply understand the significance of theme education in promoting the development of the party and the country, which is conducive to our practical work.

Ma Jianhua pointed out that party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels of the committee must benchmark against the table and accurately grasp the goals and requirements of thematic education. We must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”. We must clarify the specific goals of thematic education from the five aspects of ideology, politics, behavior, purpose, and style. Character strengthens loyalty, has the courage to take responsibility to promote development, fulfills the purpose to benefit the people, and establishes a new style of honesty and public service; adhere to the unity of goal orientation and problem orientation, and focus on solving theoretical study, political quality, ability, responsibility, work style, integrity and self-discipline And other outstanding problems in 6 aspects.

Ma Jianhua emphasized that party organizations and party members and cadres at all levels of the committee must strengthen the concept of the system, integrate key measures, organically integrate them, and promote them as a whole. One is that theoretical study should go deep, in the heart, and in reality, insist on reading the original text, insist on systematic research, and insist on the unity of knowledge and action; second, in investigation and research, it is necessary to observe the facts, make practical moves, seek practical results, and insist on stratification Classification, adhere to the leadership to take the lead; the third is to promote development with high standards, high requirements, and high quality, complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, give full play to the role of party building as a guide and guarantee, and do practical things for the people with heart and emotion; , Continuous grasping, and in-depth grasping must be carried out simultaneously, promoted in an integrated manner, and established rules and systems to ensure long-term normality.

Ma Jianhua said that party organizations at all levels should earnestly enhance their sense of responsibility and urgency, strengthen organizational leadership, scientifically plan and advance, and innovate carriers to achieve solid results. First, we must implement leadership responsibilities and play an exemplary role; second, we must strengthen supervision and guidance to improve work quality; third, we must do a good job in publicity and guidance to create a good atmosphere;

In his speech, Xiao You pointed out that Li Guoying, Secretary of the Party Group and Minister of the Ministry of Water Resources, made a speech at the theme education deployment meeting of the Ministry of Water Resources. To conscientiously implement the various tasks of thematic education, first, we must improve our political position and implement them, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to more consciously and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four self-confidence” 1. Achieve “two safeguards”, maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions; Party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements will provide a strong spiritual motivation for promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Water Conservancy in the new stage; the third is to implement the fundamental tasks and implement them, and encourage the majority of party members and cadres to more consciously arm their minds with Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics , to guide practice; fourth, we must focus on the implementation of specific goals, take specific goals as the guide, and focus on solving problems as the starting point, and make targeted and precise efforts to promote the implementation of various tasks; Grasp the key points, make overall plans and advance as a whole, and strive to do every job solidly and in place. The first tour steering group of the party group of the Ministry of Water Resources will follow the work deployment of the party group of the Ministry of Water Resources. , Whole-process guidance, precise guidance, and effective guidance will help the Yangtze River Committee complete various tasks of theme education with high quality and efficiency.

Hu Jiajun requested in the summary of the meeting that all departments and units should quickly grasp the study and implementation of the spirit of the meeting; strictly follow the work requirements of the party group of the committee on the theme education, arrange the deployment reasonably, change the style of work and seek practical results, so as to promote the new effectiveness test of high-quality development Thematic educational outcomes.

The meeting communicated and studied the spirit of the Ministry of Water Resources’ theme education deployment meeting, interpreted the key content of the theme education implementation plan of the Party group of the Yangtze River Committee, and read out the list of the theme education leading group, leading group office, and tour guidance group of the Party group of the Yangtze River Committee. Representatives of the touring steering group of the Yangtze River Committee Party Committee made a statement at the meeting.

Deputy chief engineer of the committee, members of the team of various departments of the agency, cadres above the division level, members of the team of the committee affiliated to Han units, the director of the party office, the main party and government leaders of the committee’s Han foreign units, the director of the party office, and members of the theme education tour guidance group of the party group of the Yangtze River Committee More than 270 people attended the meeting.