The Yao people in Yongzhou celebrate the Panwang Festival. The three provinces of Hunan, Guangdong and Guangxi have held the Panwang Festival in turn for more than 30 years – city and state selections – Hunan Online

The Panwang Festival Celebrates Yao Ancestral Heritage

On November 28th, Huasheng Online News reported on the grand celebration of the Panwang Festival in Yongzhou Jianghua Yao Autonomous County and Jiangyong County. The festival, which falls on October 16 of the lunar calendar, holds significant importance for the Yao people as they worship Panhu, the ancestor of the Yao people.

The Yao compatriots participated in the festival dressed in their traditional ethnic costumes and engaged in various cultural activities such as singing traditional Yao songs, performing long drum dances, drinking oil tea, and sharing stories about their heritage.

Jianghua County, with a Yao ethnic population of 375,000, is recognized as the county with the largest Yao ethnic population in the country and the only Yao autonomous county in the province. Jiangyong Qianjiadong, historically the ancestral home of the Yao people, boasts numerous cultural monuments.

During the Panwang Festival, Yao people from both counties gather to express their nostalgia for their ancestors and celebrate their pursuit of a better life. This celebration has become a cultural tradition that promotes Yao culture and enhances national unity.

Moran from Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County, Guangxi, expressed his excitement about tracing his roots and learning about his ancestors during the festival.

The nine-day long festival includes various activities such as Zhumeng Yaodu Cultural Performance, Panwang’s Ancestor Visit Ceremony, Folk Customs and Trade Expo, “Yao BA” Panwang Cup Basketball Invitational Tournament, and Health Run. Over the past few years, Jianghua has made significant efforts to protect, preserve, and promote the traditional culture of the Yao people. The Panwang Festival has been designated as a provincial intangible cultural heritage protection project and one of the four major ethnic festival brands in Hunan Province.

The Panwang Festival serves as a valuable opportunity for the Yao people to celebrate their heritage and promote cultural exchange, making it an unforgettable experience for all participants.

