“The year 2023 is an election year in the DRC”, persists Félix Tshisekedi

During his speech to the nation on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the accession of the DRC to its independence, President Félix Tshisekedi reaffirmed his determination to move towards elections within the constitutional deadlines. They are due in six months.

The Head of State recalled that ” the year 2023 is an election year presidential, national and provincial legislative elections, but also – for the first time – that of local elections.

Thus, despite various constraints, he urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) “ to pursue courageously and relentlessly the ongoing efforts with a view to respecting the constitutional deadlines in the rigorous organization of the various elections in accordance with international standards ».

He also congratulated the CENI for this first part of the work done in accordance with its roadmap. After completing the process of identifying and enrolling voters, the CENI proceeded to summon the electorate and opened its offices to receive candidates for national deputies.

« Likewise, I remind the Government of the Republic to continue to do its part, in particular by taking all the necessary measures to make financial means available to the CENI, with a view to holding transparent and credible elections with respect for the constitutional deadlines “, continued Felix Tshisekedi.

“Chaotic electoral process”

The latter therefore invited the Congolese to move towards the next elections in a serene and peaceful climate » ; while the opposition denounces a ” chaotic electoral process “. It requires the restructuring of the CENI and the Constitutional Court as well as the servicing of the electoral register.

For its part, the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) concluded, in a message published Thursday, June 22 in Lubumbashi, that “the electoral process is badly started in the DRC. She deplored the lack of a tripartite consultation framework (Majority, opposition and civil society) and the absence of a credible counter-expertise by a specialized international body to audit the electoral register.

