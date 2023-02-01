A few days ago, the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), the most important technology event on the planet, came to an end in Las Vegas, and with it, the world took part in a parade of innovations that seek to make life easier for millions of people.

Felipe Sanchez, CEO of WeKall, says that “hoday the biggest challenge that companies have is to create products and services that make a deep reading of their users. Now the question is how to achieve this goal? The answer is easy: hyper-personalization, that is, adapting products and services to the individual needs and preferences of users, while using fourth industrial revolution technologies such as Big Data and Advanced Analytics to ensure that businesses deliver and capture. value precisely those users.”

He maintains that according to “a study carried out by the consulting firm Epsilon, today 80% of consumers are willing to share their personal data with companies in exchange for a more personalized experience. Therefore, it is clear that hyper-personalization is here to stay and, for this reason, it will become a trend in the coming months and years”.

Sánchez maintains that Colombia can learn from leading countries in customer experience such as the United States, China and Northern European countries. Or better yet, from some companies like Amazon, Netflix and Spotify, which use customer data to personalize their recommendations and offers on their apps and websites.

2023 comes with great challenges and hyper-personalization is one of them. So the call for companies is to invest in machine learning, predictive analytics, digital marketing tools, and other advanced technologies to improve personalization of the customer experience.

“Remember: The success of businesses is to make a difference,” says Sánchez.