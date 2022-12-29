The Year of the Rabbit stamp “Blue Rabbit” has caused controversy. Is it really a shadow of childhood?Postal Response: No Complaints

China Post is scheduled to issue the “Guimao Year” special stamps on January 5, 2023, a set of two. The artwork for this set of stamps has been officially announced a few days ago, and the famous artist Huang Yongyu was invited to draw the artwork.

According to China Post, the first of the two stamps is called “Guimao Sending Blessings”. It depicts a wise rabbit with a pen in its right hand and a letter in its left hand in an ingenious blue color, as if conveying the blessings of the New Year to people. Best wishes; the second stamp is titled “Same Circle Coexistence”, which depicts the scene of three rabbits connecting head to tail and galloping endlessly, showing the agility, vitality and warmth of life.

The rabbit in Huang Yongyu’s works is childish, enthusiastic, unrestrained and free. I hope that everyone will feel chic, joy and happiness through the “Guimao Year” zodiac stamps.

However, netizens have mixed opinions on the image of Maotu. Some netizens felt very strange when they saw the blue rabbit, and said bluntly: “No matter how you look at it, it reveals a strong evil spirit” and “I think of childhood shadows.” Some netizens also think that the painting style is cool and childlike.

For such a thing, the postal customer service said that no one complained, and the specific details are not very clear.