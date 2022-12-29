Home News The Year of the Rabbit stamp “Blue Rabbit” has caused controversy. Is it really a shadow of childhood?Postal Response: No Complaints – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
News

The Year of the Rabbit stamp “Blue Rabbit” has caused controversy. Is it really a shadow of childhood?Postal Response: No Complaints – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

by admin
The Year of the Rabbit stamp “Blue Rabbit” has caused controversy. Is it really a shadow of childhood?Postal Response: No Complaints – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

The Year of the Rabbit stamp “Blue Rabbit” has caused controversy. Is it really a shadow of childhood?Postal Response: No Complaints

2022-12-28 19:29:08 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

China Post is scheduled to issue the “Guimao Year” special stamps on January 5, 2023, a set of two. The artwork for this set of stamps has been officially announced a few days ago, and the famous artist Huang Yongyu was invited to draw the artwork.

According to China Post, the first of the two stamps is called “Guimao Sending Blessings”. It depicts a wise rabbit with a pen in its right hand and a letter in its left hand in an ingenious blue color, as if conveying the blessings of the New Year to people. Best wishes; the second stamp is titled “Same Circle Coexistence”, which depicts the scene of three rabbits connecting head to tail and galloping endlessly, showing the agility, vitality and warmth of life.

The rabbit in Huang Yongyu’s works is childish, enthusiastic, unrestrained and free. I hope that everyone will feel chic, joy and happiness through the “Guimao Year” zodiac stamps.

The Year of the Rabbit stamp

However, netizens have mixed opinions on the image of Maotu. Some netizens felt very strange when they saw the blue rabbit, and said bluntly: “No matter how you look at it, it reveals a strong evil spirit” and “I think of childhood shadows.” Some netizens also think that the painting style is cool and childlike.

For such a thing, the postal customer service said that no one complained, and the specific details are not very clear.

See also  Alghero, emergency landing at the airport due to a fire on board

The Year of the Rabbit stamp

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

All the measures of the first maneuver of...

Covid, Di Palma (ENAC): “Airlines report passengers departing...

Carrying Out——Looking at the Ten Codes of Success...

When do you vote in Fvg? On April...

Wang Weizhong presided over the quality work conference...

Pnrr: targets achieved The university closes on the...

New Crown Epidemic Prevention Master Says｜Zhang Wei: Eat...

Africa remains without skilled workers – Francesca Sibani

Transcript of the regular press conference of the...

Doctors Without Borders: “If Italy keeps humanitarian ships...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy