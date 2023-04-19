The Yellow River Water Conservancy Committee held an educational deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

News from this station On April 17, the Yellow River Water Conservancy Committee held a study and implementation meeting on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Theme Education Work Conference, and conscientiously implemented the decision-making of the Party Central Committee Deploy and arrange the work of the Ministry of Water Resources, mobilize and deploy the theme education work of the Yellow Committee. Zu Leiming, secretary of the party group and director of the Yellow Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Wensheng, head of the second tour steering group of the Ministry of Water Resources, attended the meeting to guide and speak. Zhou Haiyan, member of the party group and deputy director of the Yellow Committee, conveyed the spirit of the Central Theme Education Work Conference and the theme education deployment of the Ministry of Water Resources Will spirit. Xu Xuehong and Wang Naiyue, leaders of the Yellow Committee, attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that, first, we must grasp the great significance of carrying out theme education, enhance political awareness, ideological awareness, and action awareness, and follow the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the requirements of the Party Group of the Ministry of Water Resources, with the guidance and help of the Second Tour Steering Group of the Ministry of Water Resources, high standards and high quality Carry out good theme education. Second, we must deeply understand that carrying out thematic education is a major political task of loyally defending the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. The urgent and practical need to promote high-quality development is an inevitable requirement for strictly governing the party and maintaining its advanced nature and purity. Third, we must take the opportunity of carrying out theme education, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and closely unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, so as to ensure that the protection and management of the Yellow River always advances in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping .

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to focus on the target requirements to ensure the correct direction, systematic arrangements, and coordinated linkages. Firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, firmly anchor the goals and tasks, insist on building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting performance with learning, and put faith The foundation is built stronger, the flag of thought is raised higher, the political ecology is built better, and the pace of progress is more stable. It is necessary to insist on integrating key tasks such as theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, organic integration and integrated advancement. It is necessary to strengthen theoretical study, realize the integration of true learning, true understanding and true belief, and unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul; conduct in-depth investigations and research, and strive to find out the truth and come up with practical measures. Focus on high-quality development, promote the combination of speed-up development and quality improvement, and coordinate the promotion of water disasters, water resources, water environment, and water ecological governance in the Yellow River Basin; do a good job in inspection and rectification , Coordinating the connection between the establishment and reform and the establishment of rules and regulations, and making unremitting efforts in investigating problems, in-depth analysis of real reforms, education and rectification, and constant grasp.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership to achieve orderly advancement, strong guarantees, and effective implementation. It is necessary to insist that the “top leaders” grasp and perform their responsibilities first, and the party groups (party committees) at all levels must earnestly shoulder the main responsibility and give full play to the “key role” of the key minority. It is necessary to adhere to the “one pole” and strengthen supervision to the end. The tour steering groups of the Yellow Committee must strictly supervise and guide, guide and lead supervision, integrate supervision and assistance, shift the focus downward, and strengthen supervision, guidance, and assistance to grassroots units. We must adhere to the “one game of chess” to coordinate and promote integration, practice in learning, learn in practice, and truly transform the belief, confidence and motivation inspired by the theme education into the actual performance of promoting the high-quality development of water conservancy in the Yellow River Basin in the new stage. It is necessary to adhere to “integration” to promote practical results, refrain from formalism, strengthen positive guidance, pay attention to typical guidance, and create a good atmosphere for theme education.