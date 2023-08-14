Home » ‘The yellow wave’ took Valencia de Jesús, Bosconia, El Copey and Los Venados
'The yellow wave' took Valencia de Jesús, Bosconia, El Copey and Los Venados

‘The yellow wave’ took Valencia de Jesús, Bosconia, El Copey and Los Venados

With yellow flags and to the sound of a tambobanda, the candidate for the Governor of Cesar for the ASI party, Kaleb Villalobos Brochel, arrived last weekend in the corregimientos of Valencia de Jesús and Los Venados, as well as in the municipalities of Bosconia and El Copey, to listen out loud to the needs of the people. His first stop was in Valencia de Jesús, where he visited its inhabitants in a ‘door to door’ way.

Then he visited Bosconia, where he had meetings with community leaders and an interview on the Caliente Stereo 90.2 radio station, presenting his main proposals to counteract the problems that afflict the department.

On the tour, he also passed through El Copey, where he had two massive meetings, and the acceptance of the Copeyans by Villalobos Brochel was reflected, who with whistles, vuvuzelas, applause and shouts acclaimed the candidate.

The last stop was in his hometown, the village of Los Venados. In a motorbike caravan, Kaleb, his entourage and his supporters brought joy to this town that was waiting for him with eagerness and excitement in the main park.

