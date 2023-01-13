Yongzhou Daily News (all-media reporter Wu Lin, correspondent Guo Dongcan) On the afternoon of January 12, the Yongzhou delegation attending the First Session of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress held a plenary meeting at Worldhotel Grand Jiaxing, Hunan. Municipal party secretary Zhu Hongwu presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Chen Ailin, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, and city leaders Ai Kezhi and Hou Wen attended the meeting.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of Zhang Qingwei’s speech on the morning of January 12, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress; Zhu Hongwu was elected as the head of the Yongzhou delegation at the First Session of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress, and Chen Ailin and Ai Kezhi were the deputy heads; Draft agenda of the General Assembly; Discuss the draft list of the Presidium and Secretary-General of the General Assembly; Discuss the draft decision on the establishment of the Bill Review Committee and the Plan and Budget Review Committee; Discuss the draft list of members of the Bill Review Committee; Discuss the draft list of members of the Plan and Budget Review Committee.

Zhu Hongwu pointed out that Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, had a strong political, ideological, guiding and pertinent speech. requested. We must earnestly implement them with a high sense of political responsibility and mission.

Zhu Hongwu requested that the ideological understanding should be unified. A deep understanding of the importance of the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, a deep understanding of the important mission undertaken by the identity of the representative, consciously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and regard the opening of the meeting as a loyal support for the “two establishments” and resolute To achieve the specific inspection of “two safeguards”, effectively unify thoughts and actions to the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee and the requirements of the General Assembly, fulfill the duties and powers entrusted by the Constitution and laws in accordance with the law, and correctly exercise democratic rights. Complete the tasks of the meeting with high quality.

Zhu Hongwu emphasized that the duties of representatives should be fulfilled in place. It is necessary to seriously discuss the deliberation report and put forward more constructive opinions and suggestions, so that the deliberation and discussion process will become a process of united efforts and joint efforts, and a process of cohesive efforts and common development. It is necessary to actively offer advice and suggestions, closely follow the overall situation of reform and development in the province, focus on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new”, build more wise and practical words, and offer more practical and practical ideas policies, make more voices for the benefit of the people, and contribute more wisdom and strength to the construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan. It is necessary to consider the development of Yongzhou in the overall situation of the province’s development, around the goal of increasing Yongzhou’s weight in the province’s territory, put forward more targeted and high-value proposals and suggestions, and strive to win more support for Yongzhou’s reform and development. It is necessary to fully implement the organization’s intentions, insist on organically combining the realization of the party’s ideas with the fulfillment of democratic rights, represent the people to cast their own sacred votes, ensure the smooth progress of elections, and ensure the successful realization of the intentions of the Party Central Committee and the provincial party committee’s personnel arrangements. Disciplinary rules must be enforced in place. The Yongzhou delegation has always had a fine tradition of strict discipline and integrity. Every representative must inherit and carry forward the glorious tradition, insist on following orders in all actions, be strict with self-discipline, stand up to discipline, and build a good image. It is necessary to consciously strengthen the awareness of rules, tighten the string of discipline, strictly implement the “ten prohibitions” of the central government and the “six prohibitions” and “eight prohibitions” of the provincial party committee, and resolutely maintain the good image of the Yongzhou delegation.