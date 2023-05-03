The young fencers of Haapsalu did a clean job at the championship

At the U23 Estonian fencing championship held in Saku, the fencers of the Haapsalu fencing club En Garde did a clean job and brought home three gold medals.

The individual competition was won by Madli Palk in the girls’ category, Oliver Laasik in the boys’ category, and the women’s team won the third gold. Laasik, Palk and Julia Trynova also secured access to the U23 European Championship.

Laasik beat Edvin Jahu 15:10 in the quarter-final, Jan Joonas Pevkur in the semi-final 15:12 and defeated Erik Tobias 15:10 in the final.

Among Laasik’s teammates, Joonas Laanesaar took 12th place and Oskar Pisnenko took 33rd place. A total of 42 fencers participated.

Among the girls, Palk beat her clubmate Svetlana Trynova 15:9 in the quarterfinals and Elisaveta Bobrova 15:4 in the semifinals. In the final, Palk faced Elisa Kikrerpill, whom she defeated 15:6.

Among En Garde fencers, Julia Trynova, who lost to Kikerpill 12:15 in the quarter-finals, took sixth place. Svetlana Trynova finished the competition with 8th place and Anneli Proosväli with 9th place. A total of 28 fencers participated.

En garde women’s team consisted of Palk, Proosväli, Julia and Svetlana Trynova. Defeated IREM’s women’s team 44:32 in the semi-final and Tallinna Mõoga I’s women’s team 45:41 in the final.

The En Garde team, which consisted of Laasi, Pisnenko and Laanesaar, lost to Tallinna Mõõga I team 45:32 in the semi-finals and had to settle for fourth place in the end.