Home » The young fencers of Haapsalu did a clean job at the championship
News

The young fencers of Haapsalu did a clean job at the championship

by admin
The young fencers of Haapsalu did a clean job at the championship

En Garde fencers from Haapsalu fencing club won a total of three gold medals at the championship. Photo by Helen Nelis-Naukas

At the U23 Estonian fencing championship held in Saku, the fencers of the Haapsalu fencing club En Garde did a clean job and brought home three gold medals.

The individual competition was won by Madli Palk in the girls’ category, Oliver Laasik in the boys’ category, and the women’s team won the third gold. Laasik, Palk and Julia Trynova also secured access to the U23 European Championship.

Laasik beat Edvin Jahu 15:10 in the quarter-final, Jan Joonas Pevkur in the semi-final 15:12 and defeated Erik Tobias 15:10 in the final.

Among Laasik’s teammates, Joonas Laanesaar took 12th place and Oskar Pisnenko took 33rd place. A total of 42 fencers participated.

Among the girls, Palk beat her clubmate Svetlana Trynova 15:9 in the quarterfinals and Elisaveta Bobrova 15:4 in the semifinals. In the final, Palk faced Elisa Kikrerpill, whom she defeated 15:6.

Among En Garde fencers, Julia Trynova, who lost to Kikerpill 12:15 in the quarter-finals, took sixth place. Svetlana Trynova finished the competition with 8th place and Anneli Proosväli with 9th place. A total of 28 fencers participated.

En garde women’s team consisted of Palk, Proosväli, Julia and Svetlana Trynova. Defeated IREM’s women’s team 44:32 in the semi-final and Tallinna Mõoga I’s women’s team 45:41 in the final.

The En Garde team, which consisted of Laasi, Pisnenko and Laanesaar, lost to Tallinna Mõõga I team 45:32 in the semi-finals and had to settle for fourth place in the end.

See also  Hello Omar - Messenger Veneto

You may also like

Collect and shelter free – breaking latest news

“Last Empire” Production Notes

my father’s friends

EPST: Tony Mwaba undertakes to popularize the sector...

Ava Labs Founder Gets $3 Million Settlement In...

International raid against drug traffickers in ‘deep network’:...

The holiday is coming to an end, and...

The DRC confronted with “media insalubrity”

Padua, posing as a nurse, identified and reported...

Police imposed 376 subpoenas on people during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy