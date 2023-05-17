Home » The young guns on the hunt for important points
The young guns on the hunt for important points

Union Enzenkirchen conceded four goals within six minutes (37th to 42nd) against St. Agatha. “A total failure,” as coach Hubert Hamedinger says. His young team was even in the lead up to the 37th minute. And even after the many goals against, the team did not give up, scored two more goals and, on top of that, missed a few “100 percent” until the end of the game.

