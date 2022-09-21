At the end of last month, Xu Zhixian, a young man from Heze, Shandong, became popular on major platforms in Europe and China : He is going back to China from Europe on horseback, and he is still posting videos of his journey .However, recently, his plan to return to China on horseback is likely to be terminated early, because the reason is that Reported for animal cruelty 。

According to @星video reports, in February of this year, Xu Zhixian led his little white horse and set off from Spain, and started all the way back to China. Now, he has passed through France and Belgium.Now in the Netherlands。

However, things took a turn for the worse. Xu Zhixian recently posted a video saying that he was reported to the local police station for “cruelty to animals”:He and Hakuba were investigated by the local police and released two days later because there was no evidence。

After that, the police brought the veterinarian to examine the little white horse, saying that the body had old injuries and was not suitable for long-distance travel. The local police would bring the veterinarian to review it again in three weeks.

Affected by the reported incident, Xu Zhixian was very helpless.He said progress was blocked and he may choose to end the journey。

It is understood that Xu Zhixian was born in 1990 and is 32 years old this year. His hometown is Juancheng County, Heze City. After graduating from high school in 2009, he went to study in Europe. After graduating from graduate school in 2017, he worked as a tutor in Italy for several years and then lived there. .

At the end of last year, Xu Zhixian made a decision on a whim: he would ride all the way from Europe to his hometown of Heze.

According to his original plan, he traveled eastward at a speed of 30 kilometers per day, and is expected to reach the Chinese border in a year. Then he started to buy horses and learn to ride in Larin according to his plan,And set foot on the itinerary on February 20, 2022。