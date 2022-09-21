Home News The young man came back on horseback and was reported by many people for animal cruelty: the trip was blocked or ended early – People – cnBeta.COM
News

The young man came back on horseback and was reported by many people for animal cruelty: the trip was blocked or ended early – People – cnBeta.COM

by admin
The young man came back on horseback and was reported by many people for animal cruelty: the trip was blocked or ended early – People – cnBeta.COM

At the end of last month, Xu Zhixian, a young man from Heze, Shandong, became popular on major platforms in Europe and China:He is going back to China from Europe on horseback, and he is still posting videos of his journey.However, recently, his plan to return to China on horseback is likely to be terminated early, because the reason is thatReported for animal cruelty

According to @星video reports, in February of this year, Xu Zhixian led his little white horse and set off from Spain, and started all the way back to China. Now, he has passed through France and Belgium.Now in the Netherlands

However, things took a turn for the worse. Xu Zhixian recently posted a video saying that he was reported to the local police station for “cruelty to animals”:He and Hakuba were investigated by the local police and released two days later because there was no evidence

After that, the police brought the veterinarian to examine the little white horse, saying that the body had old injuries and was not suitable for long-distance travel. The local police would bring the veterinarian to review it again in three weeks.

Affected by the reported incident, Xu Zhixian was very helpless.He said progress was blocked and he may choose to end the journey

It is understood that Xu Zhixian was born in 1990 and is 32 years old this year. His hometown is Juancheng County, Heze City. After graduating from high school in 2009, he went to study in Europe. After graduating from graduate school in 2017, he worked as a tutor in Italy for several years and then lived there. .

See also  Tangshan beating scene repeats the man forcibly dragging the woman into the toilet and was arrested and released again | Zhongmu County | Tangshan beating case | Collusion between officials and bandits

At the end of last year, Xu Zhixian made a decision on a whim: he would ride all the way from Europe to his hometown of Heze.

According to his original plan, he traveled eastward at a speed of 30 kilometers per day, and is expected to reach the Chinese border in a year. Then he started to buy horses and learn to ride in Larin according to his plan,And set foot on the itinerary on February 20, 2022

You may also like

School, the Agnelli foundation: “Italy spends 75 thousand...

Limana, another Epta Costan employee accuses the shift...

[Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 21,190 cases (+...

Cainiao teamed up with Lazada to launch the...

From 0:00 to 21:00 on September 21, Xinjiang...

He invests a woman and does not stop,...

Elly Schlein praised by the Guardian: “Rising star...

Treviso, he no longer recognized his daughter, now...

Woman killed in Signa (Florence), her brother arrested

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy