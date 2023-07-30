The young man who entered the water to cool off in Adıyaman died – Current News

Central Binevler location in Kırkgöz District Ali Bektaş (16), a Syrian national, who entered the stream, disappeared after a while, struggling in the water. Upon the notification of the surrounding citizens, 112 health, police divers, AFAD ve UMKE crews were dispatched. Police divers teams diving into the water in a short time to Ali Bektaş reached. It was determined that the young man, who was taken out of the water, was dead. Bektaş’s body was taken to Adıyaman Training and Research Hospital morgue.

