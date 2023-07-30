Home » The young man who entered the water to cool off in Adıyaman died – Current News
News

The young man who entered the water to cool off in Adıyaman died – Current News

by admin
The young man who entered the water to cool off in Adıyaman died – Current News

Central Binevler location in Kırkgöz District Ali Bektaş (16), a Syrian national, who entered the stream, disappeared after a while, struggling in the water. Upon the notification of the surrounding citizens, 112 health, police divers, AFAD ve UMKE crews were dispatched. Police divers teams diving into the water in a short time to Ali Bektaş reached. It was determined that the young man, who was taken out of the water, was dead. Bektaş’s body was taken to Adıyaman Training and Research Hospital morgue.

Click for Other Current News

See also  70 cases of asymptomatic infections were found in Dalian, Liaoning, and 4 places were designated as high-risk areas - Teller Report

You may also like

Honduran Woman Found Dead in Houston Apartment: Possible...

They denounce the presence of Ecuadorian Military Forces...

The PNRR project on new models of public...

Warning like a threat from Iran: We will...

Deputy Mayor Jesús David Machado Jiménez dies in...

Cyber ​​4.0 launches the tender for IT security...

Transfer: Togolese Maddox Kong changes club!

Ex-Mayor of Palermo, Helber Yesid Pinzón, Sentenced to...

Urso approves three agreements for innovation

The Importance of National Health Workforce Accounts for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy