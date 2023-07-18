Home » The young man who escaped food into his windpipe died in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News
The young man who escaped food into his windpipe died in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

The event is around 11:30 pm. Fatih District Demirtas StreetIt happened in a house located in Anwar Musa (37) started eating at home. In an instant, the man who had food in his windpipe collapsed to the ground. Upon his family’s notification, 112 teams were dispatched to the scene. Long time out of breath Paramedics began to perform CPR on the remaining man. The young man who was taken to the ambulance, Inegol State was taken to hospital. Despite the long efforts of the doctors, the young man could not be saved.

His family, who received the news of his death, burst into tears. The body of the man, who was taken to the hospital morgue, was sent to determine the exact cause of death after the prosecutor’s examination. Bursa Forensic Medicine Institute sent.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

