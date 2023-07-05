The young man who lost his life on his birthday in Bursa was buried – Bursa News – Regional News

The incident happened at around 11 pm last night. Istanbul-Izmir Highway’occurred in. Going from Izmir direction to Gorukle Hasan Orhan, Member of the Gürsu Municipality Council.son of Mustafa Kaan Orhan (27) motorcycle with license plate 16 AZD 714, pedestrian trying to cross the road while driving at high speed Serife Bozdag(50) hit. Bozdağ was dragged 125 meters and died at the scene. Motorcycle rider Mustafa Kaan Orhan was dragged on the ground as a result of the motorcycle overturning. Driver Orhan died in the hospital where he was taken.

He died on his birthday

The young man, who lives in Gürsu district and whose father is Hasan Orhan, Gürsu Municipality Council Member; It was learned that he went to his friends who were waiting in Görükle to celebrate his birthday. Orhan’s body was taken from the morgue of the Forensic Medicine Institute after the autopsy. After the funeral prayer of the young man was performed at the Kurtuluş Mosque in Gürsu District, after the afternoon prayer, he was buried in the cemetery in the district.

