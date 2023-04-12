Favorite program of ATV screens Sweet Hard with Müge AnlıHe made a living by working as a shepherd in Eskişehir at the age of 18. Sevket Gul The young man applied to the program.

Gul went to the front of millions to find his mother, who left him with his grandmother when he was 6 months old.

“One feels very lonely: It is mother’s love that sustains a child”

Şevket Gül, who has been longing for mother’s love for years, said, “My grandmother raised me, I remained alone after she died. One feels very lonely. When I have a problem, I want to tell my mother, to hug me and breathe in her scent. It is mother’s love that keeps a child alive.” it got emotional.

18-year-old Şevket’s grandmother, grandfather and uncle reached Müge Anlı and wanted to protect the young man.

He saw his photo for the first time: He got sick

Anlı also gave Şevket a photo of his mother, whom he had never seen, in today’s live broadcast.

Şevket, who saw his mother for the first time, got worse on the live broadcast.

It turned out that he died in 2016.

It was learned that Şevket’s mother, whom he had never seen, died as a result of a heart attack in 2016.

Having found his grandmother, grandfather and uncle over the years, the young man could not control his tears.

Click for Other Media News