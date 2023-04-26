Home » The young people took the session of the Risaralda Assembly
The young people took the session of the Risaralda Assembly

Mental health, safety, participation, among other issues, were exposed in the joint session of the Risaralda Assembly with the Departmental Youth Council that took place on April 25.

This joint session was held in compliance with article 50 of Law 1885 of 2018 and the secretaries of: Government (Israel Londoño), Women, Family and Social Development (Elizabeth Diosa) and Health (Rodolfo Burgos) participated.

“They treated us with great pleasure, we clarified doubts, concerns, likewise the report they gave us on mental health was very important because we can be physically very well, but mental health not so much and this can trigger a tragedy. Also the issue of security, such as the early warning carried out by the Ombudsman’s Office in Dosquebradas,” said Juan Camilo Guapacha Zapata, who officiated until March as president of the Risaralda Departmental Youth Council.

During the meeting, Karol Osorio, National Youth Councilor for the department of Risaralda, also participated, who highlighted the need for a rapprochement with Governor Victor Manuel Tamayo, to express his concerns.

Carlos Andres Gil

President Assembly of Risaralda

“We are very happy about the possibility that we opened so that for the first time in the department of Risaralda this joint session could be held with the Departmental Council of Youth and that they so longed for this space to be opened. We thank the young people and the departmental cabinet for participating in this construction space, we talked about many issues, including safety for young people, education for young people, mental health for youth, so we leave very satisfied”

