September 20, 2022 9:14 am

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian girl. Last week, while she was visiting Tehran with her family, a police patrol stopped her because an extra strand of hair was visible under her veil. Three days later she Mahsa was dead. And the anger of young Iranians exploded.

For forty years now, after the Islamic revolution of 1979, the mullahs in power have been deciding how women should dress, what they can show and what they should hide. In these forty years there have been ups and downs, between moments of tolerance and moments of inquisitive conservatism.

Generation after generation, Iranian women have tried to break free of these chains. The new generation exerts a particularly strong pressure, with the help of social networks on which it challenges the moral order.

Students in the square

Ebrahim Raisi, the current ultra-conservative president of the country who would like to take the place of the elderly supreme leader, has decided to rage by tightening up the laws that the so-called “moral police” is in charge of enforcing. Mahsa Amini was the victim.

On September 17, the girl’s funeral, in her hometown of Iranian Kurdistan, resulted in clashes with the police, with one dead and dozens injured. The protests and repression then spread to the rest of the country. On September 19, in Tehran, students from three universities took to the streets.