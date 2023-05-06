The ‘youtuber’ Kevin Kaletry is murdered during a press conference in Mexico City

A man died this Thursday as a result of shots fired by an unknown person in the common area of ​​a hotel located in the Hipódromo Condesa neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office (Mexico City), reported the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the Mexican capital (SSC).

According to preliminary reports, the deceased was filming when a subject entered the building and shot him, leaving him injured. The police authorities arrived at the scene and requested the presence of the emergency services. The 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics, who verified that he no longer had vital signs due to a gunshot wound to the head.

The SSC implemented an operation with the purpose of locating the murderer. The agency specified that, through the video surveillance cameras of the Command and Control Center (C2), two individuals were followed up on a green motorcycle, which was seen quickly leaving the crime scene.

The two suspects began running in different directions after being hit by officers. After a brief chase, one of them was arrested. With the help of surveillance cameras, the Police were able to verify the detainee’s physical characteristics and clothing, including the helmet he was wearing, for which he was placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

Local media report that the victim is Puerto Rican YouTuber Kevin Bryan Flores Aguilar, known as Kevin Kaletry. They also detailed that the attack occurred while the ‘influencers’ Wendy Guevara and La Bebeshita were giving a conference on the presentation of the television series ‘La Escuelita’. At that moment, Kevin Kaletry, who would be part of the cast of the broadcast, was shot three times, one of which hit him in the head.

Kevin Kaletry was dedicated to making content about his luxuries and motorcycles for various social platforms. Last year, together with his friends, he created a ‘reality show’ titled ‘Love or Fame’. with RT

