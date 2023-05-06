Home » The ‘youtuber’ Kevin Kaletry is murdered during a press conference in Mexico City
News

The ‘youtuber’ Kevin Kaletry is murdered during a press conference in Mexico City

by admin
The ‘youtuber’ Kevin Kaletry is murdered during a press conference in Mexico City

A man died this Thursday as a result of shots fired by an unknown person in the common area of ​​a hotel located in the Hipódromo Condesa neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office (Mexico City), reported the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the Mexican capital (SSC).

According to preliminary reports, the deceased was filming when a subject entered the building and shot him, leaving him injured. The police authorities arrived at the scene and requested the presence of the emergency services. The 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics, who verified that he no longer had vital signs due to a gunshot wound to the head.

The SSC implemented an operation with the purpose of locating the murderer. The agency specified that, through the video surveillance cameras of the Command and Control Center (C2), two individuals were followed up on a green motorcycle, which was seen quickly leaving the crime scene.

The two suspects began running in different directions after being hit by officers. After a brief chase, one of them was arrested. With the help of surveillance cameras, the Police were able to verify the detainee’s physical characteristics and clothing, including the helmet he was wearing, for which he was placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

Local media report that the victim is Puerto Rican YouTuber Kevin Bryan Flores Aguilar, known as Kevin Kaletry. They also detailed that the attack occurred while the ‘influencers’ Wendy Guevara and La Bebeshita were giving a conference on the presentation of the television series ‘La Escuelita’. At that moment, Kevin Kaletry, who would be part of the cast of the broadcast, was shot three times, one of which hit him in the head.

See also  Athletics: Jacobs dream in Poland, wins the 60 meters 2 cents from the Italian record

Kevin Kaletry was dedicated to making content about his luxuries and motorcycles for various social platforms. Last year, together with his friends, he created a ‘reality show’ titled ‘Love or Fame’. with RT

You may also like

Unions take to the streets in Bologna, Landini...

The US announces improvements to its mobile application...

They find another body in the Magdalena River

government bonds as a safe haven if volatility...

Coronation of King Charles: What is the future...

LIVE. Coronation of Carlos III

Spain authorizes Vivendi to raise stake in Prisa...

Ukrainians were warned about fines in public transport...

Jiangxi launches four-level emergency response to flood control...

Corporate crises. The Region meets the ownership of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy