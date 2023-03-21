The Yueyang Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China carried out the “3.15” consumer rights protection publicity campaign in various forms

All media news from Yueyang Daily (correspondent Liao Mengni)“It was a lively and interesting financial knowledge class. I learned a lot of financial knowledge beyond books. Not only did I gain something for myself, but I could also tell my parents, grandparents how to prevent and counter fraud when I go back. I hope there will be more activities like this. Into the campus.” Recently, after participating in the “Bringing Financial Knowledge into the Campus” publicity campaign organized by the Xiangyin Sub-branch of the Yueyang Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China in the Xiangyin County No. 1 Vocational Middle School, the students expressed emotion.

It is the responsibility and obligation of Agricultural Bank of China as a large state-owned bank to enhance consumers’ awareness of risk prevention and self-protection ability, and strengthen education on the protection of financial consumers’ rights and interests. On the occasion of the 41st “3.15” International Consumer Rights Day, the Yueyang Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China carefully organized a concentrated publicity and education activity with the theme of “building an honest consumption environment and boosting financial consumption confidence” in various forms. , Send financial knowledge to thousands of households.

On March 14, young employees of the Yueyang Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China walked into the Dawuwan Community of Yueyang City to carry out the “Financial Care for the Elderly and Farmers’ Love” and “March 15” themed publicity and education activities, introducing various types of typical cases of pension fraud to the elderly group, explaining Learned the common types, “routine” methods and harms of pension fraud and illegal fund-raising, and reminded the elderly to keep in mind the “three don’ts and three musts”, that is, not to be greedy for small things, not to trust others, and not to transfer money easily. To choose a legitimate financial institution, you must enhance your legal awareness and the ability to identify and prevent fraud, prevent unnecessary property losses, and protect your “money bag”.

“Hey, we’re from the Agricultural Bank of China. We’re promoting financial knowledge. I’ll waste you a few minutes. You can fill out this financial questionnaire and get a small gift.”

On March 15th, the Yueyang branch of the Agricultural Bank of China was crowded with people in front of the office building. Many citizens came to learn about financial knowledge. Volunteers from the bank also took the initiative to distribute financial knowledge leaflets to passing citizens, preaching anti-telephone fraud, deposit insurance, and preventing illegal activities. Content such as fundraising and rights protection in accordance with the law reminds consumers to protect their legitimate rights and interests and learn about various new types of scams. At the same time, by asking citizens to fill out the questionnaire on residents’ financial health, we have further understood the financial needs of citizens.

In addition, the Yueyang Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China also organized business backbones to go to village groups, construction sites, and military camps to carry out publicity activities.

Safeguarding the protection of the rights and interests of financial consumers is of great significance to enhancing the confidence of financial consumers, maintaining financial security and stability, and promoting social fairness, justice and social harmony. In the latter stage, the Yueyang Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China will root in the concept of finance for the people, further strengthen daily publicity work, organically combine the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers with optimizing financial services and preventing financial risks, and contribute to the high-quality development of the local economy and society.