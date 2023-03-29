The Yuhang District Civilization Office and the District Civil Affairs Bureau issued a proposal-civilized sacrifice and sweeping to make Qingming more “clear”

The spring breeze brings warmth, and it is Qingming again. In order to carry forward fine traditions, promote changing customs, and create a civilized, frugal, low-carbon, environmentally friendly, safe and orderly sacrificial atmosphere, Yuhang District Civilization Office and Yuhang District Civil Affairs Bureau issued the following proposals to the general public in the district:

1. Change customs and customs, and practice civilized sacrifices. Abandon the bad habits of traditional sacrifices, advocate the use of flowers, outings, and online memorials to remember the deceased, and actively participate in modern memorial activities such as community sacrifices, collective sacrifices, and online sacrifices. Do not sell, do not buy, do not use feudal superstition sacrificial supplies, establish a new style of civilization, and create a social atmosphere for civilized sacrifices.

2. Inheriting virtues and advocating frugal funeral management. Vigorously promote the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation of filial piety, loving relatives, diligence and thrift. The elderly are more filial when they are alive, and they are not compared to each other when they die. Advocate participation in and support for funeral reforms, adopt green and low-carbon methods such as cremation tree burial, flower burial, lawn burial, and room storage to bury ashes, and actively cooperate with the government to carry out special rectification actions to welcome the Asian Games.

3. Green and environmental protection, strict safety sacrifices. Advocate online reservations, staggered time and peak worship, and reduce the time spent in the cemetery to avoid congestion of people and vehicles and accidents. Strictly abide by the relevant regulations on forest fire prevention, do not use fire in violation of regulations, do not burn incense paper money, set off fireworks and firecrackers on hilltops, woodlands, and cemeteries, so as to avoid polluting the environment and causing fires.

Fourth, lead by example and focus on setting an example. The majority of party members, cadres, members of the Communist Youth League, public officials, and village (community) workers should lead by example, take the lead in promoting the change of customs, take the lead in cultivating good family traditions and family precepts, take the lead in advocating a new style of civilization, and promote filial piety and love for the elderly, thrift and simplicity, and caring for nature, etc. Excellent traditional culture, use your own practical actions to influence relatives, friends and the people around you.

Citizen friends, let us act together to be the forerunners who bid farewell to bad habits and the leaders of civilized sacrifices, start from ourselves, be civilized citizens, establish a new trend of the times, civilized sacrifices, and spend a green, civilized and safe Qingming Festival together.