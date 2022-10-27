October 26, 2022 10:11 am

Many Chinese were hoping that on the occasion of the twentieth congress of the Communist Party, the leader Xi Jinping would announce a relaxation of the rules for the fight against covid-19. But it was not so. On the contrary, the pandemic was liquidated in a single sentence in the introductory report of the secretary general, and this despite the fact that the lives of tens of millions of Chinese have been turned upside down by the often inhumane pursuit of the “zero covid” goal.

In full congress, the topic broke into social networks with the case of a 16-year-old girl who died in a quarantine center in Henan province. The family was connected on video and had to witness the young woman’s breathing difficulties and convulsions.

The girl had tried in vain to contact the quarantine center and also the mayor of the city to communicate her status: no one came to help her, until she died. The family released the video with heartbreaking images of this lonely ordeal, with a comment calling for “justice”. According to The Guardian newspaper, the video was shared hundreds of thousands of times despite censorship.

Limits exceeded

The Chinese government has clung to a strategy that has worked in the past, but which has been defeated by the omicron variant. The result is that in the province of Henan, where 100 million people live, a few dozen cases have resulted in the isolation of entire cities.

The lockdown to which the 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai were subjected in the spring had sparked the anger of the population: some did not have enough food and the obsessive and sometimes brutal application of the rules had exceeded the limit. On the eve of the 20th congress, a lone protester planted a flag on a busy bridge in Beijing with a slogan calling for an end to isolation. The man was arrested, but his exceptional gesture caused a sensation. Nonetheless, Xi Jinping remained unyielding. In his report, the leader spoke of “positive and important results”.