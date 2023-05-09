The Zhuang Wenhao incident fermented and China and Canada expelled diplomats from each other

09.05.2023

The Canadian government moved May 8 to expel a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate Conservative MP John Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong. Beijing responded immediately.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Facing Canada’s expulsion of Chinese diplomats, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday (May 9) that Zhen Yihui, the consul of the Canadian Consulate General in Shanghai, was listed as “persona non grata” and asked her to be in the Leave China before May 13.

Previously, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced on May 8 thatExpulsion of consular officials from the Chinese Consulate General in TorontoZhao Wei.

Canada declared Zhao Wei “persona non grata” in a statement. He is accused of trying to intimidate Canadian Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong because Chong has been critical of Beijing’s policies on Uyghurs in Xinjiang and moved a motion in Parliament in February 2012 calling Beijing’s actions “Genocide”.

“We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs,” Joly said, adding that “diplomats stationed in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home.”

Chong said it was long overdue, saying: “I hope this demonstrates not only to the People’s Republic of China, but also to other authoritarian countries represented in Canada that this kind of foreign interference that crosses diplomatic lines on Canadian soil Threats are completely unacceptable.”

The Chinese embassy subsequently issued a statement, accusing Canada of violating international law and “catering to the hype of anti-China forces” and saying that the move damaged China-Canada relations.

The Canadian government has spent a lot of time deciding whether to expel Chinese diplomats, and both Jolly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have warned of backlash from Beijing.

“This is a serious and important issue … this is a decision not to be taken lightly, and the foreign minister is dealing with it very, very carefully,” Trudeau, who was in London to attend the coronation of King Charles, said in London on the 7th.



Event origin

Canada’s “Globe and Mail” recently reported that the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) had a piece of information in 2021 showing that the Chinese government is studying how to intimidate Zhuang Wenhao. After the report came to light, the Canadian government confirmed that there were calls to expel Zhao Wei. Chong also criticized the Canadian government for turning a blind eye to Beijing’s meddling in domestic affairs.

Joly said last week that the expulsions could provoke retaliation from Beijing and threaten the safety of Canadians and the country’s prosperity, but they should be done. “This decision was made after careful consideration of all relevant factors…We remain steadfast in our belief that the defense of our democracy is of paramount importance,” she wrote.

According to Reuters, the Zhuang Wenhao incident is the latest attempt by the Chinese government to interfere in Canada’s internal affairs in recent years. Beijing has also tried to interfere in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 federal elections.Trudeau appoints former governor-general David Johnston as special investigatorresponsible for investigating the issue, including whether a public inquiry is warranted.

China has previously insisted it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but said it would respond to alleged provocations.

(Reuters, Associated Press, Chinese Embassy in Canada)

