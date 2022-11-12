Home News The Zingaretti era ends, D’Amato Pd candidate for the Lazio region: “The coalition decides on the primaries, I’m here”. Zingaretti resigns
The Zingaretti era ends, D'Amato Pd candidate for the Lazio region: "The coalition decides on the primaries, I'm here". Zingaretti resigns

The Zingaretti era ends, D’Amato Pd candidate for the Lazio region: “The coalition decides on the primaries, I’m here”. Zingaretti resigns

Alessio D’Amato is there. He is in the field, he will be the candidate of the Democratic Party for the post Zingaretti. Brancaccio Theater sold out for the event “It can be done 2023” organized by the Lazio Region Health Councilor. Present, among others, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda and the deputy of Iv Maria Elena Boschi, the regional secretary of the Democratic Party in Lazio Bruno Astorre and the dems Walter Verini and Luigi Zanda, Esterino Montino and Monica Cirinnà, Luigi Manconi and Livia Turco and the former mayor of Parma Federico Pizzarotti. “If they are on the field? I give my willingness to run as a candidate starting from my party and from the entire coalition of the center-left that last time won the regional elections ». The number one in regional health, therefore, is ready for the challenge. It does so by deploying the capacity expressed during the pandemic which saw (beyond any prediction on the eve) the Lazio healthcare system among the best organized and reactive in the fight against the pandemic. D’Amato, in those months, in that season (which is not yet closed, to tell the truth), gave all the energies to Rome and more generally all the other provinces of the region to mark less dramatic results both on the contagion front. than on that of the victims. Now that experience in the field is among the cornerstones of the choice made by the Democratic Party but also by Calenda and Renzi to launch Alessio D’Amato and keep the region with Roma Capitale in the center-left. Will it take the primary? Maybe. Certainly, “D’Amato – reiterates and underlines the regional secretary Bruno Astorre – is the candidate of the Democratic Party with a preference also expressed by Calenda”. The regional management will meet on Tuesday. «The coalition will decide whether to hold the primary, probably next week. D’Amato is available to do them »says Astorre and we are working so that Verdi and Si are with us too». Carlo Calenda’s support is clear: «We don’t participate in the primaries, if they want to, let them do it. D’Amato is not from the Third Pole, he is from the Democratic Party. But as for Moratti, people are evaluated by the things they do and D’Amato and Moratti have been excellent councilors for health. I hope D’Amato is the candidate in Lazio ». (paolo festuccia)

