Theater: Alfred Kerr Actor Award for Dominik Dos-Reis

The actor Dominik Dos-Reis has been awarded this year’s Alfred Kerr Actor Award. The native of Lower Austria received the award, which is endowed with 5000 euros, on Whit Monday at the end of the Theatertreffen of the Berliner Festspiele, as the organizers announced. Dos-Reis has a “rare lyrical fire and at the same time amazing accuracy in realistic play,” according to the laudation by juror and actor Edgar Selge. Dos-Reis, who was born in 1993, is a “greatly present ensemble player”.

The actor received the Alfred Kerr Actor Award for his performance in the production “Children of the Sun” directed by Mateja Koležnik. The staging, a production of the Bochum Schauspielhaus, was shown at the Theatertreffen on May 25th and 26th in the sold-out house of the Berliner Festspiele. The meeting is one of the most renowned stage festivals.

The Alfred Kerr Actor Award was presented in 1991 in memory of the Berlin theater critic Alfred Kerr by his children Judith and Michael Kerr together with the “Tagesspiegel” press foundation and the Berliner Festspiele/Theatertreffen brought to life. Since then, it has honored the outstanding achievements of young actresses and actors.

dpa