Theater group “lamp fever” celebrates comeback | News.at

After a six-year hiatus, the theater association Lampenfieber from Maria Schmolln returns to the stage on Friday, May 5th. Rehearsals began in January under the direction of Hans Zillner.

The comedy “With best recommendations” will be performed. This is about climbing the career ladder, recommendations, friendship services and small favors. The piece, which is actually an older classic, is reinterpreted. The fact that events from the recent past appear makes the “Schmollner production” a special piece.

The comedy written by Hans Schubert more than 60 years ago is not on the program for the first time in Maria Schmolln. The play was performed in 1996. As was the case 27 years ago, Wilfried Gerner will be on stage together in the lead role of Josef Plötzl and Andreas Robitza as his adversary.

Together with Zillner, who has worked as a director on all productions since 1991, and the ensemble, the theater group Lampenfieber wants to take a satirical look at the current “friendship economy” in 2023 and thus make the audience laugh.

The premiere of “With best recommendations” takes place on Friday, May 5th at 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose hall in Maria Schmolln.

The theater group Lampenfieber performs the play “With best recommendations” a total of five times in the Maria Schmolln multi-purpose hall. The dates: May 5th, May 6th, May 12th and May 13th at 8 p.m. It starts on May 14th at 7 p.m. Tickets can be reserved online. More under theaterlampenfieber.jimdofree.com

