Put one evening the historical, evocative and mysterious places of Vittorio Veneto, filled with the words of the masterpiece “Under the milk forest” by Dylan Thomas, interpreted by the voices of Anna Galiena, Jane Alexander and Francesca Valtorta, with the Treviso-based actress Giulia Pellicciari and the participation of Edoardo Fainello. it will happen Saturday 22 October for the show “Milk Wood”, directed by Giancarlo Marinelli and the organization of Arteven, as part of the “Proximity” project of the Veneto Region, to bring the theater to its archetype, on the streets and among the people, a sociality broken by pandemic isolation and enhancing the Unesco World Heritage sites.

The event will in fact be staged in first national team Saturday at Alexander Girardi Hall in Cortina D’Ampezzo with Sebastiano Somma, Giorgio Marchesi and Jane Alexander, who will welcome the public in two shifts, starting at 7pm and 9.30pm, to be repeated on Thursday 6 October a Vicenza at 7pm and 8pm with Emilio Solfrizzi in the Palladian Basilica, Giorgio Marchesi in Palazzo Thiene and Jane Alexander in the garden of the Olympic Theater.

A Vittorio Veneto instead it will open to the public as an exception l‘Oratory of the Battuti to host the performance by Anna Galiena, which will be preceded by Francesca Valtorta and Giulia Pellicciari on the banks of the Lungofiume Meschio and followed by Jane Alexander at the Loggia dei Grani. The introductionin the two shifts, at 6.15 pm and at 8 pm, will instead see Edoardo Fainello as protagonist at the Loggia Museo del Cenedese, and with the sunset the multivisions of Francesco Lopergolo will come to life.

“I conceived this show as a”rave theatre party”- explains Giancarlo Marinelli – taking an international level text to make it live through the voices of great actors in the natural theater of our beauties. Vittorio Veneto is a jewel set in precious Prosecco hills, in Vicenza the magnificence of Palladian architecture intertwines in a continuous flow with city life, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, the pearl of the Dolomites, could not be missing ». In addition to the three municipalities involved, the Vicenza Municipal Theater Foundation, CortinAteatro and the Association for the Heritage of the Unesco Prosecco Hills are also partners of the project. Admission is free in Vittorio Veneto and Cortina (booking recommended on www.eventbrite.it), in Vicenza tickets for 20 euros can be purchased on www. tcvi.it.