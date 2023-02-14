The Artistas en Red band returns to BibloRed public libraries with the presentation of the plays “Nube Azul y Toro Bravo” and “El sol que alumbrá el mañana” by the Aserrín Theater and Puppets collective, and the citizen talks “Ritual reading : willingness to listen.

Between February 15 and March 4, Bogotanos will be able to enjoy this BibloRed cultural programming. The three citizen talks will address a listening workshop for girls and boys around one of the volumes of the Truth Commission; there the participants who are part of the ritual reading will gather around listening as a social and collective process.

The Aserrín Theater and Puppets collective was created in 2010, founded by Milton Campos and Giovanny José Marsiglia, actors and puppeteers by profession, who immersed themselves in a theoretical work on memory and its incidence in the scenic area. The proposals that this company has built focus from the technical on puppet theater, objects and street theater.

This theater company marvels with its stories and stories. Therefore, if you want to spend some time with your family and learn about the stories of Aserrín Theater and Puppets, you can visit the La Marichuela Public School Library next Friday, February 24 at 4:00 pm; on Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 am at the Las Ferias Public Library; and the Puente Aranda Néstor Forero Alcalá Public Library, on Saturday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m.

“Blue Cloud and Brave Bull”

This work recounts the adventures in the mountains of Toro Bravo, a boy who loves to explore and collect insects, and his encounter with Nube Azul, an expert in the use of medicinal plants who has a close relationship with living beings that They inhabit the mountain. Bravo Bull, breaks into the tranquility of the place, hunting the insects of the mountain.

This leads him to enter the forest, to the point of getting lost, which causes his stay to become longer than expected and surprises do not stop appearing as the young indigenous man looks for the stone path.

This magical journey through the songs and stories of the Colombian Pacific will teach Toro Bravo the importance of listening, protecting and respecting living beings.

“The sun that will light tomorrow”

Ernesto, the only son of King Juan, from the town of hunters, inhabitants to the east of the great mountain, is forced to lead the hunt in tribute to the god of darkness, a tyrannical and cruel god who conspired so that the earth would dwell in darkness. .

citizen talks

Similarly, in three BibloRed libraries, listening workshops will be held for girls and boys around one of the volumes of the Truth Commission. With this pedagogical practice, the aim is for the country to remain silent in order to listen and appropriate the experience of other people, in other places, in the midst of the war.

The meeting appeals to the senses to be more acute and to put into play skills such as listening, empathy and the ability to modulate emotional expression. This space integrates a series of conversations and silences, after reading, through which it is sought that boys and girls connect with their own experiences, creating a “resonance network” around similar and different experiences at the same time.

These workshops will take place at the Public Library for Citizen Participation on February 15 at 2:00 pm; at the CEFE-Fontanar del Río Public Library on February 17 at 2:00 pm and at the Bosa Public Library on February 18 at 3:00 pm