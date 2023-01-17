Home News Theft attempt was frustrated by the community in Cali
In a video circulating on social networks, an attempted robbery was revealed, which, according to the Cali Metropolitan Police, would be an attempted armed robbery of a group of foreigners who were in the Manuela Beltrán neighborhood of the commune twenty-one.

According to the authorities’ report, upon noticing the crime, the foreign citizens, after refusing to hand over their belongings, started a physical fight with the alleged assailants.

One of the thieves reacted by shooting one of the victims with a firearm.

Then the community prevented the criminals from taking the belongings of those affected, who stated that they did not report the incident at any station or at the Prosecutor’s Office because they were not stolen.

For its part, the Metropolitan Police reported that the victim is recovering from the bullet impact.

