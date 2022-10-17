Home News Theft in the butcher’s shop: 300 euros stolen from the cash desk
Theft in the butcher’s shop: 300 euros stolen from the cash desk

Theft, in the night between Friday 14 and Saturday 15 October, in a butcher’s shop in Enemonzo. It happened in via Nazionale. The thieves, who waited for the right moment to take action, forced the front door of the store.

The criminals immediately went to the cash register and took away all the money, around 300 euros in cash. Then they fled without a trace.

It was the owner, on Monday 17 October, who reported the incident to the carabinieri, who are carrying out investigations, also with the help of the surveillance cameras in the area.

